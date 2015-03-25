25 sailors missing, 1 dead after 2 cargo ships sink in stormy seas off China's east coast

Chinese authorities say 25 sailors are missing and another is dead after two cargo ships sank off China's east coast in separate incidents.

The Shandong Maritime Safety Administration says a ship with 14 crew members that was registered in the eastern port city of Tianjin sank early Monday because of large waves and stormy conditions. It had set sail from southeastern Zhejiang province and sank en route to northeastern Liaoning province.

On Sunday evening, a ship registered in Zhejiang province carrying 12 crew members suffered engine failure on the stormy seas and sank off the coast of Shandong.

Administration press officer Ma Weishan said Monday that the body of one crew member from Sunday's incident had been found.

He said rescue planes and boats had been sent to both scenes.