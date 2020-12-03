Expand / Collapse search
2020 on track to be among hottest years on record

In the Paris Climate Change Agreement of 2015, countries agreed to try to limit global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit

This year is on track to be one of the three warmest on record

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) says the average global temperature in 2020 is set to be about 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) above the preindustrial (1850-1900) level.

But with temperatures expected to continue rising the WMO estimates there is a one in five chance of it temporarily exceeding 1.5-degree (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2024.

AUSTRALIAN CITY HAS HOTTEST NOVEMBER NIGHT ON RECORD AS WILDFIRES RAGE

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 file photo, Herman Termeer, 54, stands on the roof of his home as the Blue Ridge Fire burns along the hillside in Chino Hills, Calif. An overheating world obliterated weather records in 2020 — an extreme year for hurricanes, wildfires, heat waves, floods, droughts and ice melt — the United Nations’ weather agency reported Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

    FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, people sit on the grass in Gorky Park in Moscow, Russia during a heat wave. An overheating world obliterated weather records in 2020 — an extreme year for hurricanes, wildfires, heat waves, floods, droughts and ice melt — the United Nations’ weather agency reported Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

    FILE - This Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Eta at 10:40 a.m. EST in the Gulf of Mexico, Theta, right, and a tropical wave to the south that became Tropical Storm Iota. An overheating world obliterated weather records in 2020 — an extreme year for hurricanes, wildfires, heat waves, floods, droughts and ice melt — the United Nations’ weather agency reported Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (NOAA via AP)

That is significant because, in the Paris Climate Change Agreement of 2015, countries agreed to try to limit global warming to 1.5-degree (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) and well below 2C.

WMO secretary-general Professor Petteri Taalas said: "This year is the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. We welcome all the recent commitments by governments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions because we are currently not on track and more efforts are needed."

