2020 on track to be among hottest years on record

This year is on track to be one of the three warmest on record.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) says the average global temperature in 2020 is set to be about 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) above the preindustrial (1850-1900) level.

But with temperatures expected to continue rising the WMO estimates there is a one in five chance of it temporarily exceeding 1.5-degree (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2024.

AUSTRALIAN CITY HAS HOTTEST NOVEMBER NIGHT ON RECORD AS WILDFIRES RAGE

That is significant because, in the Paris Climate Change Agreement of 2015, countries agreed to try to limit global warming to 1.5-degree (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) and well below 2C.

WMO secretary-general Professor Petteri Taalas said: "This year is the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. We welcome all the recent commitments by governments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions because we are currently not on track and more efforts are needed."

