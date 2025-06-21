Mega-yacht with 400 passengers crashes into New York City dock, injuring nearly a dozen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly a dozen people were injured on Saturday after a mega-yacht carrying hundreds of people struck a dock on the Hudson River in Manhattan, New York.

Just after 4:15 p.m., the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) received a call for a yacht with about 400 people on board that struck a dock at 130th Street and the Hudson River, Fox News learned.

Nine people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, according to FDNY officials.

No fatalities have been confirmed.

The fire department towed the party yacht to a southern boat dock at 125th Street, though its current condition is unknown.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams had not yet publicly commented on the incident, as of 6:05 p.m.

Breaking news. This story will be updated.