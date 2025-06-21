Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York City

Mega-yacht with 400 passengers crashes into New York City dock, injuring nearly a dozen

FDNY officials confirm all injuries minor after 400-passenger vessel strikes dock at 130th Street

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Seth Andrews Fox News
Published
close
Multiple injured as large boat crashes into NYC dock Video

Multiple injured as large boat crashes into NYC dock

Multiple people were injured on Saturday after a mega-yacht crashed into a Manhattan dock in NYC. (Credit: FNTV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly a dozen people were injured on Saturday after a mega-yacht carrying hundreds of people struck a dock on the Hudson River in Manhattan, New York.

Just after 4:15 p.m., the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) received a call for a yacht with about 400 people on board that struck a dock at 130th Street and the Hudson River, Fox News learned.

Boat crashes into dock in Manhattan

The party boat crashed into a dock on June 21, 2025 in the Hudson River. (FNTV)

MASSIVE SAILING VESSEL COLLIDES WITH BROOKLYN BRIDGE IN DRAMATIC NYC CRASH CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Nine people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, according to FDNY officials.

No fatalities have been confirmed.

Boat crashes into dock in Manhattan

A party boat crashed into a dock on Saturday, June 21, 2025 in Manhattan, New York. (FNTV)

MORE THAN 20 PEOPLE INJURED AFTER BOAT CATCHES FIRE IN NEW YORK; CAPTAIN CHARGED WITH DWI

The fire department towed the party yacht to a southern boat dock at 125th Street, though its current condition is unknown.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams had not yet publicly commented on the incident, as of 6:05 p.m.

Boat crashes into dock in Manhattan

The mega-yacht that crashed in Manhattan, New York on June 21, 2025 was carrying about 400 people. (FNTV)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Breaking news. This story will be updated.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.