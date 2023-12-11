2 shot dead in southern Swiss town, gunman at large

Two people were killed and one wounded as a gunman fired shots at two locations in a southern Swiss town on Monday, police said.

The man opened fire on several people in Sion shortly before 8 a.m. for reasons that aren't yet clear, police in Valais canton (state) said in a statement.

SEVERAL SERIOUSLY INJURED IN SWEDEN'S CAPITAL AFTER CONSTRUCTION ELEVATOR DROP

Police said they had deployed officers to find the shooter, and later issued an appeal for people to come forward with any information on a 36-year-old believed to be the gunman. They warned people that "this person is dangerous" and they shouldn't approach him.

They said that he appears to have known his victims, but didn't give further details or specify where he opened fire. Regional newspaper Le Nouvelliste, which didn't name sources, reported that shots were fired at a paint company's premises and at another location.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Local prosecutors opened a murder investigation.