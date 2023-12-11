Expand / Collapse search
Sweden

Several seriously injured in Sweden's capital after construction elevator drop

At least 4 workers were inside elevator on Stockholm jobsite when it sustained 66-foot drop

Associated Press
Published
A temporary elevator crashed to the ground on a building site in Stockholm Monday, seriously injuring several people, Swedish police said.

The construction elevator fell 66 feet with four or five people inside in Sundbyberg, in the north of the city, Kurt Jonsson, a spokesman for the rescue service, told Swedish news agency TT.

Swedish flag

The Swedish flag during ceremony celebrating Swedens national day at Skansen on June 6, 2022, in Stockholm, Sweden. (Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Police said no foul play was suspected and a preliminary investigation has been launched into "work environment violations."

Swedish media carried photos of first responders at the site and the area cordoned off.