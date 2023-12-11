Several seriously injured in Sweden's capital after construction elevator drop

A temporary elevator crashed to the ground on a building site in Stockholm Monday, seriously injuring several people, Swedish police said.

The construction elevator fell 66 feet with four or five people inside in Sundbyberg, in the north of the city, Kurt Jonsson, a spokesman for the rescue service, told Swedish news agency TT.

Police said no foul play was suspected and a preliminary investigation has been launched into "work environment violations."

Swedish media carried photos of first responders at the site and the area cordoned off.