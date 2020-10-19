Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco
5-year-old boy gets lifetime zoo pass for spotting stolen lemur

The primate is 'still agitated, dehydrated and hungry,' but should be back to good health soon, the zoo director said

Recapture an endangered ring-tailed lemur stolen from the renowned San Francisco Zoo — and get a lifetime zoo pass.

James Trinh got the reward for spotting the lemur, Maki, and he couldn’t be happier. After all, he loves animals — and he’s only 5, The Associated Press reported.

Maki, who is 21 and has arthritis, went missing Wednesday, but zookeepers found evidence that he didn’t walk away on his own: Someone had pried open the door of his cage.

On Thursday, though, James spotted Maki on his way home from preschool, about 5 miles from the zoo. He exclaimed: “There’s a lemur! There’s a lemur!”

But the director of the Hope Lutheran Day School wasn’t so sure. “I thought, ‘Are you sure it’s not a raccoon?'”

A missing lemur named Maki has been found. The ring-tailed lemur was missing from the San Francisco Zoo after someone broke into an enclosure overnight and stole the endangered animal, police said last week. The 21-year-old male lemur was discovered missing shortly before the zoo opened to visitors, zoo and police officials said. A 5-year-old boy who helped catch the primate has been rewarded with a lifetime membership to the zoo. (Marianne V. Hale/San Francisco Zoo via AP)

Maki darted from the parking lot to the playground and hit in a miniature playhouse. The school called the cops, who called zookeepers. Everybody watched — kids, teachers and even moms and dads – as the caretakers cajoled Maki into a cage, the outlet reported.

The primate is “still agitated, dehydrated and hungry,” but should be back to good health soon, zoo director Tanya Peterson told the AP.

Later Thursday, police booked 30-year-old Cory McGilloway on charges of burglary, grand theft of an animal, looting and vandalism.

A $2,100 reward for locating Maki that the zoo had offered will go to the church, but Peterson wanted to give a little something to Trinh and his family, too — the lifetime membership.

“They literally saved a life,” she said.