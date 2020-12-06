Young siblings, ages 4 and 6, killed after car drives onto mini golf course in Florida

Two young siblings playing miniature golf were killed when a vehicle drove onto the course and hit them, according to the Panama City News Herald.

The 4-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister were on vacation and putting with family members at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park in Panama City Beach when tragedy struck.

FLORIDA MAN CHASES SUSPECTED BURGLAR FROM HOME, SHOOTS HIM AS HE BEGS FOR LIFE, COPS SAY

Charges are pending against local resident Scott Donaldson, who reportedly veered his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado off the road and onto the golf course.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the young victims died on the scene and the other passed away at the hospital.