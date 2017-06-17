Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update June 17, 2017

Yosemite will reopen road damaged by rockslide on Sunday

By | Associated Press

FRESNO, Calif. – Officials at Yosemite National Park say they will reopen on Sunday morning a road that was damaged in a rockslide.

Park ranger Scott Gediman says more than 100 dump trucks have hauled off rock and debris ever since the rockslide the size of a two-story house came crashing down on Monday.

The 4,000-ton (3,600-metric ton) rockslide blocked one of three popular routes into Yosemite, creating a commuting headache for hundreds of park employees and thousands of tourists who were forced to take detours.

El Portal Road will reopen at 6 a.m.

Gediman says a 100-foot stretch of the road will be gravel, so motorists will have to slow down and not stop there.

The damaged road and a stone wall destroyed in the rockslide will be repaired later.