Wounded Army vet furious, claims anti-Trump groups using his image as 'prop'

Army vet claims he's being used as 'prop' in anti-Trump 'propaganda'

A U.S. Army veteran who served four tours in Iraq and was severely wounded is lashing out against his image being used on social media.

The veteran claims his photo being used to promote a story in The Atlantic magazine about President Trump that the vet believes is false and was made up by Democrats for political gain.

“I'm just so irritated that they put my image up there because now it looks like the president called me a loser," Bobby Henline told Fox News, referring to comments attributed to the president regarding wounded veterans. "And they're using that to sell something that they believe in for their agenda. It's not fair to put us [veterans] as props in the middle of all that.”

Last week, The Atlantic published a story in which anonymous sources claimed President Trump had made disparaging remarks about fallen U.S. soldiers and veterans, calling them “suckers” and “losers” in 2018.



Henline is the lone survivor of an improvised-explosive-devise (IED) blast in Iraq that killed four U.S. soldiers. He now uses his comedy act to spread positivity about veterans’ issues.

Having never commented on The Atlantic story or Trump’s alleged remarks about veterans, Henline was outraged his image was being used to tear down Trump and help Democrat Joe Biden, he said.



“Go on what you have with facts," Henline said. "If you don't have the power to win on your own merits, that you have to tear down your opponent, there is a problem there.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



ACLU official furious at university for accepting Nick Sandmann, calls it a 'stain' on the school: report

An American Civil Liberties Union official in Kentucky was enraged over the weekend to learn that Transylvania University had accepted Nicholas Sandmann as a student, calling the move a "stain" on the institution.

Sandmann made headlines in January 2019 when a Native American activist stood in front of the teen and began chanting in his face during a pro-life rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Sandmann, who was wearing a MAGA hat at the time and is a supporter of President Trump, held his ground and smiled as the man continued to talk in his face.

“Does anyone else think it’s a bit of a stain on Transylvania University for accepting Nick Sandman [sic]? I’m sure it’s a 'both sides' defense, but it’s pretty counter to their mission and another instance of there not actually being equal sides to an issue,” the ACLU’s Samuel Crankshaw wrote in a since-removed Facebook post, according to The National Review.

Following the D.C. confrontation, outlets such as CNN and The Washington Post were accused of purposely casting Sandmann -- and his fellow Covington Catholic High School students -- as the main aggressors with misleading reporting. Both outlets ultimately reached a legal settlement with Sandmann after he sued them for $250 million. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study put on hold due to suspected adverse reaction in UK participant

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will put an experimental coronavirus vaccine study on hold in the U.S. after a participant in Britain faced an apparent serious adverse reaction, according to a report.

The Anglo-Swedish company’s “standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data,” an AstraZeneca spokesperson said.



The pause is “a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials.”

AstraZeneca is “working to expedite the review of the single event to minimize any potential impact on the trial timeline.”

A suspected serious adverse reaction includes symptoms that require hospitalization, life-threatening illness and even death. It’s suspected the adverse reaction happened in the Phase 2/3 trial underway in Britain. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



