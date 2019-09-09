This Day in History: Sept. 9

On this day, Sept. 9 …



1956: Elvis Presley makes the first of three appearances on "The Ed Sullivan Show."



Also on this day:

1776: The second Continental Congress makes the term "United States" official, replacing "United Colonies."

1850: California becomes the 31st state of the union.

1948: The People's Democratic Republic of Korea (North Korea) is declared.

1960: In the first regular-season American Football League game, the Denver Broncos defeat the Boston Patriots, 13-10.

1971: Prisoners seize control of the maximum-security Attica Correctional Facility near Buffalo, N.Y., beginning a siege that would end up claiming 43 lives.

1991: Mike Tyson is indicted in Indianapolis on a charge of raping Desiree Washington, a beauty pageant contestant.

Mike Tyson is indicted in Indianapolis on a charge of raping Desiree Washington, a beauty pageant contestant. 2005: Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Brown, the principal target of harsh criticism of the Bush administration's response to Hurricane Katrina, is relieved of his onsite command.

2009: In a speech to a joint session of Congress, President Barack Obama calls on lawmakers to enact sweeping health care legislation, declaring the "time for bickering is over." (Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., shouts "You lie!" when the president says illegal immigrants would not benefit from his proposals.)

2013: “Bridgegate”: Four days of vehicular gridlock begin near the George Washington Bridge when two of three approach lanes from Fort Lee, N.J., are blocked off. The traffic jam is later blamed on loyalists to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie over the refusal of Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich to endorse Christie for re-election.

2014: Apple unveils its long-anticipated smartwatch as well as the next generation of its iPhone.