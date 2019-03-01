Woman trapped under California landslide presumed dead, ID’d by family: report

A 22-year-old woman who has not been found since a portion of a cliff fell on her in the Bay Area last week is presumed dead, according to reports.

The woman’s family on Thursday identified her as Kyra Sunshine Scarlet, an Oakley resident who was originally from Utah.

Scarlet was walking her dog with a friend on a San Francisco beach when a section of a cliff crumbled, creating a landslide that trapped them beneath the sand, SFGate reported. Bystanders and first responders recovered the dog and Scarlet’s friend, but they were unable to locate Scarlet. Rescue attempts were called off after several hours.

In a Thursday statement, Scarlet’s family thanked rescue officials and acknowledged that the “family’s faith allows for them to be at peace knowing that Kyra Sunshine is in a better place and that they will be reunited in the future.”

"Kyra Sunshine was a beautiful, sweet, amazing woman … She died in one of her favorite places after hiking with her sweet dog Iris and her dear friend,” the statement read.

"The family would like to thank the many public safety agencies that have worked tirelessly to help find Kyra Sunshine, watch over the site and the kindness they have shown the family."