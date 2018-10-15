Wisconsin girl, 13, 'missing and in danger' after parents found dead in home, sheriff says

Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl considered “missing and in danger” after her parents were found dead inside their home in northwestern Wisconsin on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

Jayme Closs was reported missing after deputies discovered her parents' bodies inside their home on Highway 8, located west of Barron, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told FOX9. The Barron County sheriff's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for information.

“When deputies arrived on scene they found two deceased adults. A 13-year-old female is missing from the residence and is considered missing and endangered,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post along with a photo of Jayme.

Police received a 911 just before 1 a.m. from a person asking for help at the residence. Authorities did not elaborate on the call or how the two adults died, except that gunfire was involved.

Jayme is described as being 5 feet tall, 100 pounds with green eyes and blond or strawberry blond hair.

Investigators said as of 9 a.m. Jayme has not been found and urged the public to come forward with any information on the child's whereabouts. The FBI was called to assist in the search, FOX9 reported.

Fitzgerald told FOX9 no past calls were made at the family’s home. Police did not indicate if there were possible suspects in the case, or whether they believe Jayme had left on her own or was kidnapped.

Anyone with information is urged to call Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106.