Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin 3-year-old rescued from burning mobile home, police bodycam shows

Fire broke out at mobile home in West Allis, Wisconsin

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Wisconsin have released dramatic video showing first responders rescuing a 3-year-old boy who was trapped inside a burning mobile home on Sunday.

First responders raced to break a window to the residence in West Allis as flames can be seen shooting out of the home, according to police bodycam footage. 

A firefighter is seen on video smashing the window glass to a back bedroom and banging out the frame so that he can climb inside to the child’s location.

The firefighter emerges at the smoke-filled window with the boy in his arms and passes the child through to officers waiting outside, the video shows. The officers grab the child and run through the neighborhood to a nearby ambulance.

NORTH CAROLINA FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE DOG TRAPPED FOR 20 MINUTES IN PARTIALLY SUBMERGED VEHICLE

"Their quick response and willingness to put themselves in danger likely saved the boy’s life!" West Allis police wrote in a Facebook post. 

A firefighter breaks the window to the burning mobile home before climbing inside to reach the trapped child.

A firefighter breaks the window to the burning mobile home before climbing inside to reach the trapped child. (West Allis Police Department)

The boy, later identified as MJ, was taken to a hospital for treatment and was in stable condition, FOX6 Milwaukee reported. Police said two adults managed to escape the fire on their own and also received treatment at a hospital.

A West Allis police officer is seen running with the child in his arms toward a nearby ambulance.

A West Allis police officer is seen running with the child in his arms toward a nearby ambulance. (West Allis Police Department)

MJ’s family told the station that they lost nearly everything in the fire, and said they couldn’t thank first responders enough for saving their child.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was unclear how the fire started. No further details were immediately available.