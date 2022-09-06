Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vaccine
Published

White House hints Americans will need annual COVID boosters

Demand for COVID vaccines boosters have waned with each additional round as many people decide not to get another vaccine dose

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem rips Biden's 'hypocrisy' on vaccine mandate as migrant crisis continues Video

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem rips Biden's 'hypocrisy' on vaccine mandate as migrant crisis continues

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the impact of the vaccine mandate on the state's economy and the White House's double standard with unvaccinated migrants.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House appears to be framing a selling point to Americans skeptical of getting an updated COVID-19 vaccine shot as an annual booster like the flu shot. 

In a briefing Tuesday, Biden administration health officials discussed the matter while also outlining the rollout of a new booster shot, Stat News reported. 

"It is becoming increasingly clear that looking forward with the COVID-19 pandemic, in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine, with annual updated COVID-19 shots matched to the currently circulating strains for most of the population," said Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease official.

BOSTON MAYOR MICHELLE WU LIT UP ON INSTAGRAM LIVE BY CRITICS OVER VACCINE MANDATES, COVID RESTRICTIONS 

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. On Tuesday, Fauci and other health officials discussed the rollout of vaccine shots while saying the shot could be similar to an annual flu shot. 

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. On Tuesday, Fauci and other health officials discussed the rollout of vaccine shots while saying the shot could be similar to an annual flu shot.  (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID-19 coordinator, said some people remain vulnerable to COVID even with the vaccine and could need additional shots

"Barring those variant curveballs, for a large majority of Americans, we are moving to the point where a single annual COVID shot should provide a high degree of protection against serious illness all year," Jha said. "That’s an important milestone."

He added that encouraging people to get updated vaccine shots was reasonable and that it would provide greater protection than earlier vaccines, the news outlet reported. 

Health officials have encouraged people to get the vaccine and booster shots.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.