Western New York postal carrier admits to role in drug ring

Federal prosecutors say a 26-year-old western New York postal carrier has pleaded guilty to her role in a drug distribution ring.

Briana Fugate has admitted she carried boxes of drugs shipped to specific addresses and passed them to other members of a drug-trafficking ring for money. Authorities announced Thursday that she pleaded guilty in federal court in Buffalo to bribery, marijuana distribution and delay of mail.

She faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The Cheektowaga woman was arrested in October after police say they found 1,500 pieces of undelivered mail in her car. Fugate worked in the Buffalo area.

Fugate joins 56-year-old postal carrier Dennis Bernhard in pleading guilty to charges in the drug ring. Bernhard has pleaded guilty to bribery.

Both admitted they took money for drug deliveries.