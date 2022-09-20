Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

West Virginia magistrate court fees can now be paid online

WV online payment system has a $2 fee for each transaction, which covers the cost of creating the payment system

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fines, fees and costs accrued in West Virginia magistrate courts can now be paid online.

Payments can be made through a portal developed by the state Supreme Court's administrative office and West Virginia Interactive. Individuals can enter their case number and pay the amount owed with a credit or debit card without having to physically visit a court office, the Supreme Court said in a news release.

There is a $2 fee for each transaction, which covers the cost of creating and operating the payment system.

WEST VIRGINIA GOVERNOR REACTS TO MANCHIN'S VOTE ON CLIMATE BILL

West Virginia magistrate court fees can now be paid using an online payment system.

West Virginia magistrate court fees can now be paid using an online payment system.

WEST VIRGINIA INTERSTATE 77 BRIDGE REOPENS FOLLOWING REPAIRS

"The online payment system will make it easier for West Virginians to pay their fines and court costs," Chief Justice John Hutchison said. "Magistrate court funds many important things, including community corrections, law enforcement training, court security, courthouse improvements, and the per diem regional jail fee."