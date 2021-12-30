Washington state woman survives 80-foot plunge off cliff in pickup truck

A woman in Washington state was rescued Thursday after her pickup truck plunged 80 feet off of a cliff and came to a stop after hitting two cedar trees-- just inches from a river.

Fox 12 Oregon reported that the crash occurred in Cowlitz County, Wash., at about 7:30 a.m. and rescue workers managed to reach the woman after nearly three hours.

Two trees near the Kalama River prevented the vehicle from becoming submerged.

"She went between two trees and hit the cedar tree and actually broke the cedar tree," fire officials told KOIN. "When it came down into that rock chute, it wedged her vehicle between the cedar tree and the side of the rock chute."

The report said another driver noticed the tire tracks leading off the cliff and heard a woman yelling for help. Rescuers credited the other driver with saving her life.

Officials said it was a miracle that she came out relatively unscathed.