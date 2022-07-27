Washington man who killed his grandmother is accused of attacking a correctional officer, three other inmates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 27-year-old man charged last month with murder for killing his grandfather is now accused of attacking a corrections officer and three inmates in the Kitsap County Jail.

Holden James Lippard-Taste was charged Tuesday in Kitsap County Superior Court for the incident Saturday inside the jail, which required stitches for one inmate, investigators with the Port Orchard Police Department wrote in court documents.

When an officer attempted to clean pepper spray off Lippard-Taste, he allegedly attacked the officer, the Kitsap Sun reported.

While securing Lippard-Taste, an officer reported that he "talked about getting respect and that he is a murderer," and said those attacked were lucky they didn’t get killed, court documents said.

When questioned how he would kill them, investigators wrote that Lippard-Taste said: "Check my cell. There’s a sharpened spoon in my cell. I could stab you through your eye."

Officers then searched Lippard-Taste’s cell and found a sharpened spoon, according to court documents.

Port Orchard police investigators were called at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate the assaults. Surveillance video inside the jail and reviewed by investigators showed Lippard-Taste attacking one inmate who walked by his cell door, then attacking two others before officers were able to subdue him, according to court documents.