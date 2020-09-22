VIDEO: Car engulfed in flames, LAPD officers rescue disabled man out

A Los Angeles police officer pulled a disabled man out of a vehicle engulfed in flames last week, the department said Monday.

Friday evening, in the department's Foothill Division in the San Fernando Valley, a patrol unit noticed smoke coming from a stopped car. An officer tried to help.

"It was another routine patrol shift. Moments later, the car was engulfed in flames & @LAPDFoothill ofcrs had pulled a disabled man out," an LAPD tweet read. "His wheelchair was lost in the burnt wreck, but quickly replaced by an officer’s donation. When asked, they had few words—“just doing our job”.

In the video captured by a police body camera, an officer approaches the car, and grabs a man in the front passenger seat as smoke continues to engulf the inside.

The car bursts into flames moments later as the rescued passenger sits on the grass nearby. He is then carried to safety by the officer and one of the passengers from the car.

The LAPD said the passenger's wheelchair was destroyed, but that the officer replaced it with a donation. A police spokesperson did not know the condition of the rescued passenger.