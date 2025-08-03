Victims of Montana bar shooting identified as manhunt for military veteran suspect continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials have identified the four victims who were shot and killed when an Army veteran allegedly opened fire at The Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana, on Friday morning.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, 45-year-old Michael Brown allegedly entered The Owl Bar and opened fire, killing 59-year-old Daniel Edwin Baillie, 64-year-old Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 70-year-old David Allen Leach, and 74-year-old Tony Wayne Palm, all of whom were residents of Anaconda.

Brown remains at large as search efforts continue in the Stumptown area, just west of Anaconda, where the suspect was last seen.

Authorities released a photo of Brown on Saturday, showing him barefoot and shirtless, walking down a flight of steps.

The photo showed Brown wearing black shorts and fleeing after the shooting Friday, according to the state Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

DCI Administrator Lee Johnson said in a statement Friday evening that officials had located the white F-150 pickup truck in which Brown allegedly fled. However, Brown was not located in or around the vehicle.

After discovering the vehicle, authorities focused their search on the mountains near Stumptown Road. The search continued into Sunday and has involved air and ground resources.

SWAT also cleared Brown’s house Friday, though he remained at large.

Law enforcement officials have not received reports of Brown harming any other people, though he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Residents in the area have been encouraged to stay inside their homes and remain on high alert.

DCI has warned residents that if they see Brown not to approach him. Instead, residents are encouraged to call 911 immediately. He has been described as 5-foot-10 and about 170 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Brown was an armor crewman in the Army from January 2001 to May 2005 and served in the National Guard from April 2006 to March 2008, Army Public Affairs confirmed to Fox News Digital. He deployed to Iraq from February 2004 to March 2005 and left the service with the rank of sergeant.

He also served as an armor crewman in the Montana National Guard from April 2006 to March 2009, officials said.

