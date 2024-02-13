Expand / Collapse search
Utah National Guard helicopter involved in ‘training accident’; 2 pilots injured

No deaths reported after AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter accident at West Jordan Army Aviation Support Facility

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A Utah Army National Guard helicopter crashed in what officials called a "training accident" on Monday, injuring two pilots onboard.

The accident involved an AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter that crashed around 1:20 p.m. at the West Jordan Army Aviation Support Facility, the Utah Army National Guard said.

Two pilots in the aircraft at the time survived and were being treated at a hospital. They were last reported to be in stable condition. No deaths or other injuries were reported in the incident.

One pilot was a senior instructor and an experienced pilot, FOX13 Salt Lake City reported.

damaged helicopter

Two pilots who were aboard the AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter survived the accident and were being treated at a hospital. (FOX13 Salt Lake City KSTU)

The helicopter appeared to sustain extensive damage in the crash, according to pictures from the scene, though officials have yet to confirm the extent of the damage.

damaged helicopter

The extent of the damage to the helicopter was not immediately clear. (FOX13 Salt Lake City KSTU)

Officials did not immediately provide additional details about the training exercise or what led to the crash.

The AH-64D is a helicopter is primarily used for attack and reconnaissance, Lt. Col. Chris Kroeber told the local station.

damaged helicopter

The "training accident" happened Monday at the West Jordan Army Aviation Support Facility.  (FOX13 Salt Lake City KSTU)

A team from the Army Combat Readiness Center is expected to begin investigating the helicopter accident on Tuesday. Officials said the investigation could take up to 90 days to complete.

damaged helicopter

Officials did not immediately provide details on the circumstances that led to the training accident. (FOX13 Salt Lake City KSTU)

The helicopter accident comes nearly a week after five U.S. Marines were killed when their helicopter crashed during a storm in the mountains outside San Diego while on a routine training flight.

The crew were aboard a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter that had departed Creech Air Force Base in Nevada en route to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego when it crashed on the night of Feb. 6.

