MILITARY
Published

US Space Force unveils official song 'Semper Supra'

'Semper Supra,' the Space Force song title, means 'always above' in Latin

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
The U.S. Space Force unveiled its official song on Tuesday, titled "Semper Supra."

The USSF is America's newest military branch, being founded under former President Donald Trump in 2018. The branch revealed its official song during the Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland on Tuesday. The event is coordinated by the Air and Space Associations. 

"Every branch of the armed forces has an official song, from ‘The Army Goes Rolling Along’ to 'The Marines' Hymn.' Each song is part of the services' foundation and represents its values, traditions and culture," the Space Force wrote.

"'Semper Supra' was named after the USSF motto, which is Latin for ‘Always Above.’ It was created to capture the esprit de corps of both current and future Guardians, and intends to bring together service members by giving them a sense of pride," it continued.

PENTAGON RELEASES DECLASSIFIED UFO FOOTAGE 

The U.S. Space Force logo next to a rocket blasting into space.

The U.S. Space Force logo next to a rocket blasting into space. (Space Force)

United States Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond (R) greets United States Air Force Academy graduates before their graduation at Falcon Stadium on May 26, 2021 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

United States Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond (R) greets United States Air Force Academy graduates before their graduation at Falcon Stadium on May 26, 2021 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman displays his insignia during a presentation of the United States Space Force flag in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman displays his insignia during a presentation of the United States Space Force flag in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) ((AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File))

Two U.S. service members were tasked with writing the song, former Air Force band member James Teachenor and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John "Jay" Raymond. The pair have worked on the lyrics and melody in the years since the branch's birth in 2019.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to establish a Space Force song that will be part of our culture and heritage for years to come," Raymond said. "Our traditions are part of the fabric that weave us all together as we execute our missions side-by-side; I will be proud to sing 'Semper Supra' alongside my fellow Guardians."

The song's lyrics are below: 

"We're the mighty watchful eye,
 Guardians beyond the blue,
 The invisible front line,
 Warfighters brave and true.
 Boldly reaching into space,
 There's no limit to our sky.
 Standing guard both night and day,
 We're the Space Force from on high."

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders