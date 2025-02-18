US-Russia teams meeting on the world stage as expert unpacks legal twist and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

1. Trump-Putin teams hold crucial meeting

2. Musk on ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

3. DOGE finds nearly untraceable budget item

‘ILLEGAL’ TURN – Trump's exception in key voter issue that bucks the Democrats' narrative. Continue reading …

CALLING IT QUITS – Acting head of Social Security abruptly steps down after clash with DOGE over data. Continue reading …

‘JUST CRASHED’ – Audio captures moments after packed Delta plane flips upside down on runway. Continue reading …

‘BURIED’ – How Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' latest move throws a wrench in claim, expert warns. Continue reading …

EVIL NEXT DOOR – Terrorists living among millions of Americans: Are they in your neighborhood? Continue reading …

STILL SERVING – Free agent Kamala Harris ripped apart for 'word salad' speech to Broadcast cast. Continue reading …

INSPIRED TO ACT – Flurry of state-level bills embrace RFK Jr's MAHA mission. Continue reading …

NOT GOING 'QUIETLY' – Explosives, drones, wireless tracking: Cartels ramp up opposition to border agents. Continue reading …

FULL STOP – State bill would ban smoking inside cars while children are passengers. Continue reading …

SCHOOL'S IN – Education reform organization launches foundation to be ‘new NRA for education.' Continue reading …

TURNING THINGS AROUND – Jordan Peterson has seen enough of ‘doom and gloom apocalypse mongering.’ Continue reading …

'POLICING' CIVILITY – German prosecutors tell '60 Minutes' it's a crime to insult people online. Continue reading …

'I’VE SAID HIS NAME' – 'Doctor Who' actor takes swipe at 'villain' Donald Trump during awards monologue. Continue reading …

SEN TOM COTTON – Some things you just can’t say about China. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Bravo, House GOP. Continue reading …

'READY TO ROCK' – Former Eagles guitarist is preparing to take the stage again after a medical emergency. Continue reading …

LUIGI'S LOYALISTS – Suspected CEO assassin's supporters whine about accused killer's treatment in new ‘narrative.’ Continue reading …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – Which Philadelphia Eagle flew highest? Whose controversial 'gift room' is this? Take the quiz here …

CLAPPING BACK – Walmart shareholders send letter of support for reigning in DEI policies. Continue reading …

TEENS AT RISK – Adolescent health expert shares reasons for concern. See video …

ERIC BURLISON – DOGE discovers millions of Americans aged 110-360 still in Social Security database. See video …

