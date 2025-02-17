Kamala Harris mocked over 'word salad' speech to cast of ‘A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a so-called nonsensical "word salad" during an attempt to deliver an inspirational message to the cast of Broadway’s "A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical."

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were seen attending two Broadway productions over the weekend, the other being "Gypsy," the New York Post reported.

Following a standing ovation for "A Wonderful World," Harris delivered her speech to the cast and crew.

LIZ CHENEY CAMPAIGNS WITH VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS AHEAD OF THE ELECTION

"When we think about these moments where we see things that are being taken, but also let’s see it, you know, nature abhors a vacuum," Harris tells the musical’s cast in a clip shared on X.

"Where there’s a vacancy, let’s fill it. Let us know that the reality is that the progress of our nation has been about the expansion of rights, not the restriction of rights," she added. "We’re seeing a U-turn right now. For those rights to be maintained, which means we have to be vigilant. It’s just the nature of it."

Harris was mocked online for her remarks, with some comparing her to someone under the influence of alcohol.

"Kamala Harris hit Broadway and, of course, served up her signature word salad. A friendly reminder of what we dodged in the White House," one person wrote on X.

She was similarly ridiculed after leaving office when she spoke to firefighters in California as they were battling wildfires in Los Angeles.

KAMALA HARRIS MOCKED ONLINE FOR ANOTHER ‘WORD SALAD’ ABOUT 'COMMUNITY' DURING FIRE DEPARTMENT VISIT

"As I said to these courageous and extraordinary firefighters, you know moments of crisis really do reveal the heroes among us," she said. "We went and visited World Central Kitchen. I mean, the volunteers who were there, some of them who lost their own homes, are there doing the work of taking care of perfect strangers, who, in the face of that stranger, they see a neighbor."

As vice president, Harris once said: "I grew up understanding the children of the community are the children of the community."

Since leaving the White House, Harris has dodged questions about her political future, amid rumors she may be considering a run to become governor of California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The state's current governor, Gavin Newsom, a political ally of Harris', is term-limited from seeking another term.

California voters will elect a new governor in 2026.