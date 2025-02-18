Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina bill would ban smoking inside cars while children are passengers

Drivers in violation would pay a fine no more than $100 for each time the offense takes place, the bill suggests

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
A bipartisan group of senators in South Carolina introduced a bill this week that would ban smoking in the car with a child present.

South Carolina Sen. Darrell Jackson, a Democrat, said it is aimed at protecting kids from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke and is similar to legislation already in place in a dozen other states.

"I think the time has come for us to have a serious discussion, having South Carolina join these other states. Many of them are Southern states," Jackson said.

Tobacco smoke

A South Carolina group of senators introduced a new bill this week that would ban smoking in a vehicle with a child 12 years or younger present. (iStock)

"As a father and grandfather, I believe we have a duty to create a healthier future for the next generation," Jackson said. "This legislation is not about punishing smokers; it's about ensuring our kids can grow up in an environment free from unnecessary health risks."

The bill would make it unlawful for a person to smoke a tobacco product in a motor vehicle with a passenger under the age of 12 present. It goes on to outline "tobacco product" as a product that contains tobacco and is intended for human consumption.

Child sits in car seat

If passed, smoking with a child younger than 12 in the car would result in a fine of no more than $100 for the driver each time the law is violated. (Kids and Car Safety)

The bill suggests a person in violation "must be fined not more than one hundred dollars" each time the offense takes place.

Jackson filed similar legislation in the state almost two decades ago. Though it passed the state Senate, it never reached the governor’s desk.

