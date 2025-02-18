South Carolina bill would ban smoking inside cars while children are passengers

A bipartisan group of senators in South Carolina introduced a bill this week that would ban smoking in the car with a child present.

South Carolina Sen. Darrell Jackson, a Democrat, said it is aimed at protecting kids from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke and is similar to legislation already in place in a dozen other states.

"I think the time has come for us to have a serious discussion, having South Carolina join these other states. Many of them are Southern states," Jackson said.

SMOKING SHRINKS THE BRAIN AND DRIVES UP ALZHEIMER’S RISK, NEW STUDY FINDS

"As a father and grandfather, I believe we have a duty to create a healthier future for the next generation," Jackson said. "This legislation is not about punishing smokers; it's about ensuring our kids can grow up in an environment free from unnecessary health risks."

The bill would make it unlawful for a person to smoke a tobacco product in a motor vehicle with a passenger under the age of 12 present. It goes on to outline "tobacco product" as a product that contains tobacco and is intended for human consumption.

POPULAR ITALIAN CITY OFFICIALLY BANS CIGARETTE SMOKING OUTDOORS

The bill suggests a person in violation "must be fined not more than one hundred dollars" each time the offense takes place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jackson filed similar legislation in the state almost two decades ago. Though it passed the state Senate, it never reached the governor’s desk.