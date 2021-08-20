Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Army
Published

US Army Fort Leonard Wood soldier who went missing while kayaking Sunday found dead

Specialist Joshua J. Morrison went missing on the Gasconade River in Waynesville

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood officials announced Thursday that a soldier who went missing while kayaking earlier this week has been found dead.

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform the Fort Leonard Wood community that our missing Soldier, Specialist Joshua Morrison, 21, a bridge crew member from 50th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 5th Engineer Battalion, has been found deceased," the base announced on Facebook. "The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood team is devastated by this tragic loss – Spc. Morrison was our teammate, and his service was valued and appreciated."

US SOLDIER GOES MISSING IN MISSOURI RIVER; KAYAK AND BACKPACK FOUND

The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood leaders are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Specialist Joshua J. Morrison, a missing Soldier. 

The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood leaders are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Specialist Joshua J. Morrison, a missing Soldier.  (U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood)

Morrison disappeared Tuesday in the Gasconade River in Waynesville, Missouri. Search and rescue teams had previously found his kayak and a backpack about a mile from where he was believed to have launched at Ruby’s Landing, a riverside resort and campground.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Spc. Morrison’s family, friends and fellow Soldiers, and we continue to care for and support them during this difficult time," the base said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Army officials said they were working with local law enforcement in an ongoing investigation.

Earlier this week, Unified Command spokesman Ed Fowler said multiple agencies were taking part in the search.

Michael Ruiz is a U.S. and World Reporter for Fox News.

Your Money