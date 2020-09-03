Two men tried to abduct a 15-year-old girl from a Reno parking lot, police say

Two masked men allegedly tried to abduct a 15-year-old Nevada girl from a parking lot in broad daylight Tuesday but fled after a witness intervened, according to the Reno Police Department.

They ran up behind the victim and grabbed her outside the Kietzke Lane TJ Maxx store in Reno around 4:30 p.m., police said.

A woman in the parking lot saw the attempt and started screaming at the men – prompting the suspects to let go of the teen and flee from the Firecreek Crossing Shopping Center, Reno-based Fox 11 reported.

BORDER PATROL FINDS MISSING TEXAS GIRL AT CHECKPOINT ON INTERSTATE 35

Police said they believe the suspects took off in an older, box-style green van seen speeding out of the area.

The men were both described as having dark complexions and medium builds, according to KTVN. They were both around 6 feet tall.

Investigators were reportedly looking at surveillance video from nearby businesses, and they are asking the good Samaritan and any other potential witnesses to come forward. Reno police did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Secret Witness, an anti-crime nonprofit organization, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a prosecution in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reno police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The news comes almost a week after a woman seriously hurt herself in Texas by jumping off of an 18-wheeler to escape alleged kidnappers on Interstate 20 in Eastland County.

That woman told police she was taken in El Paso, Texas, and authorities said they believe the suspects, three men, were sex traffickers. A second woman was still in the vehicle when she escaped, police said. But on Tuesday, the department released an update saying she was “safe and accounted for” and that “appropriate authorities” were taking over the investigation.