Twice-deported Honduran fugitive caught hiding on American soil

An illegal alien on the "Top 10 Most Wanted" list in Honduras has been arrested in New York after evading a 44-year prison sentence in his home country.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Olivin Martinez Coto was arrested on Long Island on Tuesday, where he was reportedly in hiding.

Coto had been sentenced in Honduras for aggravated femicide, which ICE said is when someone kills a woman because she is a woman. He was also convicted of attempted homicide and forcible home invasion.

"We’ve already deported him TWICE and he’s NEVER entered the country legally," ICE wrote in a social media post. "He has no respect for our nation’s immigration laws and isn’t the least bit pleased about getting caught."

ICE added that it did not know where Coto entered the U.S. the third time, and accused him of sneaking in.

"We know only that it was sometime after his second removal on Feb. 27, 2019," ICE wrote. "We will continue to seek out, arrest and deport international fugitives. Let’s set the record straight. THE UNITED STATES IS NOT A SAFE HAVEN FOR CRIMINAL ALIENS."

When President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, he immediately began acting against criminal illegal aliens in the U.S., which has resulted in a drastic drop in illegal entries and daily encounters.

White House border czar Tom Homan announced this week that southern border apprehensions in June were incredibly low and that nobody was released into the U.S. after being detained.

"Total Border Patrol encounters for the entire month of June 2025 was 6,070. That is less than a single day under Biden," Homan posted to X on Tuesday, touting "the Trump effect."

The report shows a 15% dip from March, and a major drop from when Joe Biden was president. In fact, in December 2023, there were an average of about 11,000 encounters each day.

There were only 8,039 apprehensions on a national scale by Border Patrol, which is lower than the record set in March. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the first three days of June 2024 had over 11,000 apprehensions, with the southern border alone having over 7,000 apprehensions in the first two days of that month.

Homan said the total number of encounters in June is less than half of a single day under Biden on several of the days in the month.

"Also, none of the 6,070 were released into the U.S. ZERO. President Trump has created the most secure border in the history of the nation and the data proves it," Homan said. "We have never seen numbers this low. Never. God bless the men and women of the US Border Patrol and God bless the men and women of ICE. The interior arrests and consequences help to drive down illegal immigration. The TRUMP EFFECT keeps America winning."

Fox News’ Cameron Arcand, Peter Doocy and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.