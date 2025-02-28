Trump hosts Zelenskyy at the White House and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump hosts Zelenskyy at the White House

2. DOJ releases wave of Jeffrey Epstein docs

3. Gene Hackman’s daughter speaks out

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘THERE ARE CLUES’ – What we know so far as investigators probe 'suspicious' deaths of Gene Hackman, wife. Continue reading …

BURDEN TO BEAR – Price tag taxpayers were forced to pay for illegal immigrants finally calculated in new audit. Continue reading …

DOUBLING DOWN – VP Vance spars with UK prime minister over free speech during Oval Office meeting. Continue reading …

WANTED MEN – Mexico sends 29 drug cartel members to the US amid Trump tariff threat. Continue reading …

NO LAUGHING MATTER – Comedian says Alec Baldwin's wife chased him after actor threatened to 'snap' his neck. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

FILLING HIS RANKS – Trump appoints Paul Dabbar, Hung Cao to positions within administration. Continue reading …

'CHAOTIC' – Democratic lawmaker demands Musk, OPM stop sending mass emails to staffers. Continue reading …

GLOBAL AFFAIRS – Here's why Zelenskyy keeps pushing NATO membership for Ukraine. Continue reading …

'TROUBLING QUESTIONS' – Former defense secretaries condemn Trump's firing of senior military officials in scathing letter. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘IT HURT US’ – Karine Jean-Pierre compares Democrats calling for Biden to be kicked off the ticket to a ‘firing squad.’ Continue reading …

'TERRIBLE TRAGEDY' – Bezos' changes to Washington Post upset liberal media. Continue reading …

'DISTURBING' RULING – Parents fighting back after court sides with school that hid student's gender identity. Continue reading …

‘A MASSIVE PROJECT’ – Ex-Trump energy secretary reveals how long Keystone XL pipeline could take to finish. Continue reading …

OPINION

GREGG JARRETT – Trump aims to restore constitutional order… and common sense. Continue reading …

SEN. TIM SCOTT – My family sacrificed for me. And now I have a plan to unlock opportunity for others. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

PONTIFF'S PRAYER – Pope Francis' condition is improving. Continue reading …

FOOD FOCUS – Is protein making you fat? Health experts weigh in. Continue reading …

DIGITAL's NEWS QUIZ – Remember Gene Hackman's highlights? How did 'America's Worst Mayor' fall from grace? Take the quiz here …

BIG BOOM – Gold prices see massive vote of confidence. Continue reading …

'HUGE WIN' – Fast food chain's iconic fries to be made in whole new way. See video …

WATCH

DR. HOUMAN HEMMATI – Texas child dies from measles as 10 states report cases. See video …

DOUGLAS GRIFFITH – Judge slammed for offering bond to suspects accused of murdering Texas deputy. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













