GREGG JARRETT: Trump aims to restore constitutional order… and common sense

In the first month of his presidency, Democrats launched a veritable blizzard of lawsuits against Donald Trump and his new administration.

By my count, a staggering 92 civil actions have been filed in various courts so far. There will be more, to be sure.

Many involve Trump’s executive orders on immigration policy, personnel decisions, dismantling unnecessary agencies, and the efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to identify and eliminate government waste, fraud and abuse.

These lawsuits have one common denominator. They seek to deprive the chief executive of his core responsibility to direct employees and control departments within the executive branch of government. The obvious objective is to debilitate Trump politically.

Having lost the election, Democrats now want to nullify the result by rendering the victor impotent and powerless to govern. Predictably, they have sprinted to the federal courts to obtain restraining orders and injunctions.

Like adolescents whining about their report card, they are begging judges to intervene.

The judicial results so far have been mixed. Trump has netted some important wins and experienced several setbacks. But that was expected. It is early still. Lower courts do not make enduring decisions. The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court do. They are the final arbiters of the law and guardians of our rights.

They act as sentinels standing vigil over our Constitution.

It is the primary role of the highest court to interpret the meaning of that esteemed document, as explained in the landmark 1803 case of Marbury v. Madison. The Supreme Court defines the parameters of power – what a president or Congress can and cannot do within the confines of our Constitution.

Under Clause 1 in Article II, presidents are granted broad authority to supervise and manage the executive branch. It is their "vested" power. This includes making decisions on how money is allocated by various departments, hiring and firing, and the auditing of accounts and expenditures.

By force of statutes passed by Congress, Trump is empowered to delegate those duties or authority. He has done so through his signed executive orders. This is sound stewardship born of common sense.

Many in the Trump-hating media accuse him of plunging the nation into a "constitutional crisis." The benighted pundit class claims he is shredding the Constitution. As usual, their pronouncements are overwrought and uninformed.

In truth, Trump is doing exactly what any responsible president is obligated to do within our constitutional structure. He is serving the public’s interest, which is his solemn duty. He is acting in a fiscally prudent manner, ensuring that your tax dollars are spent wisely and effectively.

This means, for example, no more squandering taxpayer money on divisive DEI policies, counterproductive energy schemes, extravagant foreign expenditures, progressive slush funds doling out grants like free candy, and senseless "woke" ideology gift-bags to leftist allies. The list is a long one.

Lest we forget, this was Trump’s mandate. He ran on the promise of ending a bloated and metastasized administrative state commandeered by unelected, career bureaucrats accountable to no one. He vowed to clean house, reduce the swollen workforce, and institute budgetary integrity, restraint, and fiscal correctness.

Already, the scourge of misspent payments and financial excess has been exposed for all to see. With remarkable transparency, DOGE uncovered hundreds of billions of dollars in its "war on waste." So far, the public is substantially grateful.

Despite denunciations in the liberal media, most citizens support slashing both the size of government and its profligate spending, according to a recent Harvard CAPS/Harris poll. A stunning 70% are convinced that "government expenditures are filled with waste, fraud and inefficiency," while 77% heartily endorse what DOGE is doing.

While Americans are cheering the success of Trump’s cost-cutting, Democrats are jeering fiscal sanity. Are they in favor of frittering away your hard-earned dollars? By their lawsuits opposing DOGE audits in favor of the reckless status quo, it would seem so.

How can this be? The answer is quite simple.

Without thought, Democrats reflexively assail anything that Trump does, even if it makes perfect sense. Stealing a page from their earlier vindictive lawfare crusades against him, they counterattack with more lawsuits. Logic and reason escape them.

All the while, they are oblivious to public opinion. The aforementioned Harvard/Harris poll found that the approval rating of Democrats has cratered to a scant 36%. This is due, in large part, to the 66% who want them to "join the mission of cutting government waste" that Trump is leading.

God forbid that the party which once stood for a decentralized government with limited powers might return to its sensible roots. Instead, the so-called "Party of the People" disregards the people.

For decades, the administrative state has grown exponentially while expanding and weaponizing their power, often against the American people. Democrats, who played an instrumental role in creating this intractable fourth branch of government, now have a vested interest in its perpetuity.

As a consequence, the U.S. bureaucracy has morphed into a behemoth that our Founders could never have envisioned. They would be mortified at its unconstitutionally abusive complexion.

With a national debt that exceeds $36 trillion, it is high time that a president had the courage to wrest control over a rogue bureaucracy and put the government on an Ozempic diet. There are way too many employees doing too little. Some jobs are redundant, if not superfluous. Trimming them along with their budgets will save billions of dollars.

The Framers of our Constitution deliberately devised a system of government with a "vigorous" chief executive who would act in the best interests of the people and to secure their privileges. "Energy in the executive is a leading character in the definition of good government," wrote Alexander Hamilton in Federalist No. 70.

Conversely, he reasoned that a feeble executive invariably produces bad government.

We have witnessed plenty of bad government in the hands of an enfeebled president over the last four years. His successor now endeavors to right the ship of state with a course correction demanded by the electorate. The wishes of "We the People" should not be ignored. Yet, that is precisely what Democrats are doing.

Here again, Hamilton offers an intuitive explanation. "Men often oppose a thing merely because they have no agency in planning it, or because it may have been planned by those whom they dislike." The regrettable result is that "the great interests of society are sacrificed to the vanity, to the conceit, and to the obstinacy of individuals…"

President Trump is energetically and quite properly exercising the power vested in him by the Constitution.

District court judges who reject his authority over the executive branch may find their rulings rejected by the Supreme Court. Eventually. Why? Because it is not the role of judges to decree policy decisions or render political edicts that conform to their own partisan beliefs.

Far from a "constitutional crisis" as Trump critics howl, this is how our government is supposed to operate in a constitutional republic. The Supremes are there to serve as the ultimate backstop.

When judges misinterpret the law and hand down erroneous decisions – especially those involving the president – such cases tend to work their way through the appellate process and land inexorably at the nation’s highest court for final determination.

Democrats may delude themselves into believing that their early victories are incontrovertible or otherwise permanent. They are mistaken.

The jurisprudence on presidential authority over executive functions is squarely on Trump’s side as he fights to restore constitutional order and a government grounded in common sense.

