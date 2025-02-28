Pope Francis' condition improving but will remain 'guarded' until he is stable for several days: Vatican

Pope Francis remains hospitalized in Rome after being diagnosed with double pneumonia two weeks ago, but is in a continued state of improvement, according to a statement from the Vatican late Thursday.

"As in previous days, the Pope had a peaceful night and is now resting," the Vatican said, notably omitting the word "critical" from its update for the second day in a row.

The statement said the high-flow oxygen therapy he has been receiving now includes treatments with a ventimask.

Despite his improvement, the 88-year-old pontiff's prognosis remains "guarded" and will not change until he is stable for "several more days," the Vatican said.

The Pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital for respiratory issues on Valentine's Day and was later diagnosed with double pneumonia. He was initially in critical condition under a "concerning set of circumstances," but has started to slightly improve.

When writing about the pope’s condition earlier this week, Fox News Channel’s senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel explained that bilateral pneumonia "is more problematic and more difficult to recover from," especially for "an elderly patient with scarring from previous surgeries and bouts of pneumonia."

Siegel also touched on the pope receiving high-flow oxygen therapy, explaining that the treatment is used for breathing issues, "but is not as aggressive as CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) or mechanical ventilation." Siegel said it is a "good sign" that the pope is not on a ventilator.

"Don’t underestimate the impact of great medical care combined with the power of prayer," Siegel added.

The pope has grappled with health issues for years and even needed to have part of his lung removed in 1957 after battling pneumonia at 21 years old. He also underwent heart surgery in 2021 and 2023.