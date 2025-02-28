Pope Francis' condition improving but will remain 'guarded' until he is stable for several days: Vatican

Expand / Collapse search
Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
Pope Francis receives 'get well' cards created by children at hospital Video

Pope Francis receives 'get well' cards created by children at hospital

Children being treated at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital crafted numerous "get well" cards and drawings for Pope Francis as he received treatment at the hospital.

Pope Francis remains hospitalized in Rome after being diagnosed with double pneumonia two weeks ago, but is in a continued state of improvement, according to a statement from the Vatican late Thursday.

"As in previous days, the Pope had a peaceful night and is now resting," the Vatican said, notably omitting the word "critical" from its update for the second day in a row.

The statement said the high-flow oxygen therapy he has been receiving now includes treatments with a ventimask.

Despite his improvement, the 88-year-old pontiff's prognosis remains "guarded" and will not change until he is stable for "several more days," the Vatican said.

Pope Francis during Urbi et Orbi blessing in a desert Saint Peter's Square

The Vatican said Pope Francis, 88, is in a continued state of improvement after spending the past two weeks in Rome's Gemelli Hospital battling double pneumonia. (Grzegorz Galazka/Archivio Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

The Pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital for respiratory issues on Valentine's Day and was later diagnosed with double pneumonia. He was initially in critical condition under a "concerning set of circumstances," but has started to slightly improve. 

When writing about the pope’s condition earlier this week, Fox News Channel’s senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel explained that bilateral pneumonia "is more problematic and more difficult to recover from," especially for "an elderly patient with scarring from previous surgeries and bouts of pneumonia."

Pope Francis speaks at a general audience

Pope Francis, who has battled pneumonia in the past, was admitted to the hospital on Valentine's Day for respiratory issues and was ultimately diagnosed with double pneumonia. (Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Siegel also touched on the pope receiving high-flow oxygen therapy, explaining that the treatment is used for breathing issues, "but is not as aggressive as CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) or mechanical ventilation." Siegel said it is a "good sign" that the pope is not on a ventilator.

"Don’t underestimate the impact of great medical care combined with the power of prayer," Siegel added.

Pope Francis candles

Candles adorned with pictures of Pope Francis have been placed outside the hospital in Rome, Italy, where he is being held. (AP/Gregorio Borgia)

The pope has grappled with health issues for years and even needed to have part of his lung removed in 1957 after battling pneumonia at 21 years old. He also underwent heart surgery in 2021 and 2023.