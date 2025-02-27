JD Vance spars with British prime minister over free speech censorship during Oval Office meeting

Things got awkward when Vice President JD Vance remarked on his previous comments on Britain's free speech environment, just feet away from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during an Oval Office meeting.

Vance doubled down on his comments at the Munich Security Conference earlier this month when he said he feared that free speech was "in retreat" in Europe.

"To many of us on the other side of the Atlantic, it looks more and more like old entrenched interests hiding behind ugly Soviet-era words like misinformation and disinformation, who simply don’t like the idea that somebody with an alternative viewpoint might express a different opinion or, God forbid, vote a different way, or even worse, win an election," Vance said.

UK'S STARMER MEETS TRUMP AT WHITE HOUSE AMID DIVIDE BETWEEN US, EUROPE OVER UKRAINE PEACE DEAL

On Thursday, as Starmer met with President Donald Trump and administration officials at the White House, Vance stood by his comments.

"I said what I said, which is that we do have, of course, a special relationship with our friends in the U.K. and also with some of our European allies," he said.

"But we also know that there have been infringements on free speech that actually affect not just the British. Of course, what the British do in their own country is up to them," Vance added. "But (it also affects) American technology companies and, by extension, American citizens. So, that is something that we’ll talk about today at lunch."

VANCE EVISCERATES 'SOVIET'-STYLE EUROPEAN CENSORSHIP IN ADDRESS TO MUNICH SECURITY CONFERENCE

Starmer, seated just a few feet away next to Trump, quickly chimed in.

"We’ve had free speech for a very, very long time in the United Kingdom, and it will last for a very, very long time," the Labour Party politician said.

"Certainly, we wouldn’t want to reach across, and [regulate] U.S. citizens, and we don’t, and that’s absolutely right," he told Vance. "But in relation to free speech in the U.K., I’m really proud of that — our history there."

In Munich, Vance cited the case of a British army veteran who was convicted of breaching a safe zone around an abortion clinic where he silently prayed outside.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He decried the enforcement of buffer zones, alleging that the Scottish government had warned people against private prayer within their own homes.