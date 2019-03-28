Trump vows to release FISA docs in 'Hannity' exclusive; Border at 'breaking point'

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP VOWS TO RELEASE FISA DOCS USED IN RUSSIA PROBE - President Trump, in an exclusive wide-ranging interview Wednesday night on Fox News' "Hannity," vowed to release the full and unredacted Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants and related documents used by the FBI to investigate his campaign, saying he wants to "get to the bottom" of how the long-running Russia collusion narrative began ... Trump told anchor Sean Hannity that his lawyers previously had advised him not to take that dramatic step out of fear that it could be considered obstruction of justice.

The president also accused FBI officials of committing "treason" -- slamming former FBI Director James Comey as a "terrible guy," former CIA Director John Brennan as potentially mentally ill, and Democrat House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff as a criminal.

Comey tells NBC News: When Trump fired me, 'I thought that's potentially obstruction of justice'

RAND PAUL: EX-CIA CHIEF JOHN BRENNAN PUSHED STEELE DOSSIER - Citing a "high-level source," Republican Sen. Rand Paul charged in a bombshell Twitter post late Wednesday that anti-Trump ex-CIA Director John Brennan "insisted that the unverified and fake Steele dossier" be included in a classified intelligence community report on Russian interference in the 2016 elections -- a decision that ultimately lent credibility to the dossier and may have played a key role in fomenting unfounded fears of Russia collusion for two years ... Paul called on Brennan to testify under oath immediately, as Republicans continue to aggressively seek out the origins of the collusion narrative. Fox News had not independently verified Paul's source, and Brennan has not replied to Fox News' requests for comment.

BORDER AT ‘BREAKING POINT’: During a visit to Texas on Wednesday, the nation’s top border security official said the U.S.-Mexico border was at its "breaking point," with the U.S. lacking enough agents to adequately respond ... U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin K. McAleenan said the Border Patrol is on pace for more than 100,000 apprehensions and encounters with migrants – mostly from Central America seeking asylum in the U.S. On Monday, agents encountered an estimated 4,000 migrants border-wide, he said, and faced even more Tuesday.

SCRAMBLING FOR DAMAGE CONTROL IN SMOLLETT CASE: An internal email obtained by Fox News suggests that officials in the office of Chicago's top prosecutor were looking for ways to justify the surprise decision to drop hate-crime hoax charges against "Empire" star Jussie Smollett ... An email from the office of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx asked assistant state's attorneys to dig for any examples to bolster Foxx’s claim that the dropped charges in the Jussie Smollett case weren’t as uncommon or shocking as they seemed. It was not clear who sent the email or exactly when it was sent. Foxx recused herself from the case last February but defended her office's use of an "alternative prosecution model" with Smollett in a series of interviews Wednesday.

Howard Kurtz: Jussie Smollett beats the system

WINNING POWERBALL TICKET SOLD IN WISCONSIN: For the first time in three months, we have a winner in the Powerball jackpot ... A single ticket sold in Wisconsin matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing, lottery officials confirmed early Thursday. A statement on the Powerball website says that due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed from $750 million to an estimated $768.4 million at the time of the drawing with a cash option of $477 million. The winning numbers are: 16-20-37-44-62 and the Powerball is 12.



WALL-TO-WALL COVERAGE - "A lot of people don’t think we’re building walls. We’re building massive, many, many miles of walls right now and we’re gearing up to do many more." – President Trump, telling Fox News' Sean Hannity that he wants to hold a news conference from San Diego, where he said authorities have completed a stretch of wall. (Click the image above to watch the full video.)

DeVos blasts media over ‘shameful’ coverage of Special Olympics proposed cuts.

Tammy Bruce: Not a witch hunt, but a Trump hunt.

How to reheat french fries so they don't turn into a soggy, sloppy mess

Boeing's Max jet lobbying part of Transportation Department probe.

Fannie and Freddie reform could get snarled in White House infighting.

Five things to know about Lyft ahead of its IPO.

2017: Wells Fargo says it will pay $110 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over as many as 2 million accounts its employees opened for customers without getting their permission.

1979: America's worst commercial nuclear accident occurs with a partial meltdown inside the Unit 2 reactor at the Three Mile Island plant near Middletown, Pa.

1941: Novelist and critic Virginia Woolf, 59, drowns herself near her home in Lewes, East Sussex, England.

