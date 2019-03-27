Powerball numbers drawn for $750 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot are 16-20-37-44-62 and the Powerball is 12.

The jackpot has now reached $750 million, the fourth largest in U.S. history. There has been no winner for months; the last was on Dec. 26 of last year.

The $750 million is an annuity payment, paid out over 29 years, but most winners choose the cash prize, around $465.5 million.

The odds of matching the five white balls and the Powerball are one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in all but six states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Lottery officials have not yet announced if someone has claimed the jackpot.

