Comey: When Trump fired me, 'I thought that's potentially obstruction of justice'

Former FBI Director James Comey said in an interview Wednesday that President Trump may have obstructed justice in his decision to fire him.

Comey’s remarks came via a clip from his NBC Nightly News interview, during which Lester Holt brought the conversation back to early May 2017, when Comey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

During that hearing, Comey spoke on a variety of topics, including the Clinton email investigation.

FLASHBACK: TRUMP FIRES FBI DIRECTOR COMEY

“But you declined to answer questions specifically about evidence of collusion at that point. A couple days later, you’re fired,” Holt said.

“A few days after that, I sit down with President Trump,” he continued. “He says, ‘when I decided to just do it,’ talking about firing you, ‘I said to myself, I said you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story.’ What did you think when you heard that?”

Comey replied: “I thought that’s potentially obstruction of justice and I hope somebody is going to look at that.”

The ousted official went on to say that he didn't know what was in Trump's head at the time.

But what the president “appears to be saying is, ‘I got rid of this guy to shut down an investigation that threatened me,’” Comey said.

Trump fired Comey on May 9, 2017, telling him in a brief letter that he could not “effectively lead” the bureau.