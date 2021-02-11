Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Trump team fires back at Dems, claims they too have used ‘fight like hell’ rhetoric

The Trump team turned the tables on the Democratic Party’s impeachment managers on Wednesday, after they claimed once again that the former president’s "fight like hell" rhetoric at a Jan. 6 rally in Washington helped spark the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump War Room tweets posted online included quotes from lead Democratic impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., as well as Reps. Joe Neguse of Colorado and Eric Swalwell of California, all using "fight like hell" or similar phrasing in their past statements.

Also targeted was U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., who in 2017 gave his version of former first lady Michelle Obama’s "When they go low, we go high," remark.

"I like that," Lieu said at the time. "But I like better, ‘When they go low, we fight back.’"

Wednesday was the second day of former President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial after the House last month charged him with "inciting an insurrection," in connection with the Capitol riot. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Biden dodges question about punishing China over handling of coronavirus

President Biden sidestepped a question Wednesday on whether his administration would attempt to take action against China over its early handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden unveiled plans to review U.S. policy toward Beijing after meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other top military officials at the Pentagon. After a short news conference, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden whether he had any interest in punishing China for failing to disclose critical information related to the pandemic’s severity.

"I’m interested in getting all the facts," Biden said in response to the question.

Biden has pledged to take a hard stance toward China following years of tense relations between Washington and Beijing. Former President Donald Trump repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the "China virus" during his term in office and accused the country of withholding evidence regarding the outbreak.

Biden’s remarks came ahead of a planned phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, his first conversation with Xi since becoming president. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Rush Limbaugh continues to battle advanced lung cancer

The producer of Rush Limbaugh’s radio program issued a statement on Twitter on Wednesday as the conservative media icon continued his battle against advanced lung cancer.

"Our prayers are with Rush as he continues to fight the illness he as [sic] been afflicted with," wrote James Golden, also known as Bo Snerdley. "We are still praying for a remission. … Thanks for all of your prayers, kind words and wishes for our Rush. God Bless you.

Limbaugh has been off the air since Feb. 2. Radio host Ken Matthews filled in for Limbaugh on Wednesday – and posted a past photo of himself with the 70-year-old Limbaugh. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped Democrats on Wednesday night for what he claimed was a double standard regarding fiery political rhetoric.

The "Hannity" host then played a video montage of U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and others hinting at violence against Republicans during Trump’s presidency.

"If [former President] Trump is now guilty of inciting an insurrection," the host said during his "Hannity" monologue, "then there are dozens of others that should be held to the same standard."

