Utah’s Mike Lee says trial statements about him were ‘contrary to fact,’ gets record revised: report

"I am the only witness. Those statements are not true," the Republican said about a Democrat's impeachment-trial remarks

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, succeeded Wednesday in having a Democrat’s statements about him withdrawn from the record during the second day of former President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, according to a report.

Lee objected after U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., claimed during the trial that Trump had spoken to Lee by phone during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, The Washington Times reported. But Lee insisted that Trump had been trying to contact U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., instead.

"They are contrary to fact," Lee said, disputing Cicilline’s remarks, according to the Times. "I am the only witness. Those statements are not true … were not made by me and they’re not accurate."

"They are contrary to fact. I am the only witness. Those statements are not true … were not made by me and they’re not accurate."

— U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who is presiding over the trial, initially objected to Lee’s assertion – but Lee appealed – prompting Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to seek clarification on why Leahy objected, according to the Times.

Some discussion ensued, and then lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., declared Cicilline’s comments about Lee to be "not true," and agreed to have the remarks pulled from the record, according to the Times.

Earlier this week, Lee appeared on Fox News’ "America’s Newsroom," where he predicted Trump will ultimately be acquitted in the impeachment trial – just as Trump was acquitted last February after the first time he was impeached.

