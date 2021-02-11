Jim Jordan: Dems ignoring that Trump urged DC crowd to protest ‘peacefully and patriotically’

Video footage presented by Democrats at this week’s Trump impeachment trial sessions has told only part of the Jan. 6 Capitol story, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, claimed Wednesday.

Democrats have repeatedly stressed Trump’s "fight like hell" remark at the rally as they look to convict Trump on a Jan. 13 House impeachment charge of "inciting an insurrection."

But at another point in his speech, Jordan noted, Trump urged his supporters to "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard" – an inconvenient comment that doesn’t seem to fit the Democrats’ narrative as they pursue a Trump conviction.

"Peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard." — President Trump, Jan. 6 speech in Washington

"The one line from the president’s speech that wasn’t in the Democrats’ video is the line that’s most important, and that’s where the president said, ‘Peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,’" Jordan said during an appearance on Fox Business’ "Varney & Co."

REP. JIM JORDAN: TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL -- HERE'S WHAT THE SENATE MUST DO

"They left that out, which I think kind of shows where the Democrats want to go with this and what they’ve been up to," Jordan added.

Earlier in the appearance, Jordan warned that Democrats were attempting to challenge Trump’s First Amendment right to free speech.

"The First Amendment argument [made by Democrats against Trump] is very dangerous. … The president is engaged in constitutionally protected speech – speech that is protected by the First Amendment, the very document … that we take the oath to uphold and they’re going to try to impeach him for that."

HANNITY CALLS OUT DEMOCRATS OVER 'BREATHTAKING' HYPOCRISY ON INFLAMMATORY RHETORIC

"How does this unify the country?" Jordan asked about the Democrats’ impeachment effort. "How does this bring the nation together, which is what Joe Biden said he wanted to do on Jan. 20?"

Later, on Fox News’ "Hannity," Jordan argued that the American public ultimately won’t stand for the hypocrisy represented by the Democrats’ impeachment claims.

"Democrats last summer – Democrat members of the Congress -- said there needs to be more unrest in the streets, while there was unrest in the streets -- and somehow that’s not incitement?" Jordan said. "But when the president says ‘peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,’ they’re going to impeach him?

"This is what Americans so despise," Jordan continued. "There’s a lot of things they hate about this town [Washington]. They hate when we spend their money on crazy things. But what they mostly hate is the hypocrisy and the double standard that the elite in this town get to have.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Right now there’s a wall around the Capitol to protect the politicians but, no, we can’t secure the border to protect the country?

"That’s what ticks Americans off more than anything else and that’s why they so appreciated President Trump because he came here and did what he said and fought for the things American families care about and right now there seeing … this crazy circus of an impeachment."