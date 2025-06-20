Trump says Harvard agreement on international students may be announced within a week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Friday said a deal with Harvard University, related to its policies surrounding international students, may be announced within a week.

"Many people have been asking what is going on with Harvard University and their largescale improprieties that we have been addressing, looking for a solution," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We have been working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so."

The president noted the university "acted extremely appropriately" during negotiations, applauding leadership's apparent commitment to do "what is right."

"If a Settlement is made on the basis that is currently being discussed, it will be "mindbogglingly" HISTORIC, and very good for our Country," Trump wrote.

The announcement came as Federal Judge Allison Burroughs on Friday issued a preliminary injunction, allowing Harvard University to continue hosting international students, despite a Trump executive order.

It is a major legal victory for the Ivy League school, which has been fighting a variety of restrictions imposed by the administration.

The temporary court order stays in effect until the case is fully decided on the merits.

Harvard University sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), challenging the revocation of Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).

Without the program, current and future international students would be barred from attending the university.

Harvard alleged the revocation was the culmination of a retaliatory campaign by the Trump administration on academic freedom at Harvard.

Attorneys argued the policy is an infringement of the university’s Due Process and First Amendment rights, in particular Harvard’s constitutional right to be free of retaliatory action for protected speech, as well as violating the Administrative Procedures Act (APA).

The order states the revocation cannot be used to negatively affect visa applications, deny entry to the U.S., or be used as a reason to claim a visa holder has lost their non-immigrant status.

Harvard University did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.