Trump says Harvard agreement on international students may be announced within a week

Federal judge issues preliminary injunction allowing Harvard to continue hosting foreign students despite executive order

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Bill Mears Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump on Friday said a deal with Harvard University, related to its policies surrounding international students, may be announced within a week.

"Many people have been asking what is going on with Harvard University and their largescale improprieties that we have been addressing, looking for a solution," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We have been working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so."

The president noted the university "acted extremely appropriately" during negotiations, applauding leadership's apparent commitment to do "what is right." 

"If a Settlement is made on the basis that is currently being discussed, it will be "mindbogglingly" HISTORIC, and very good for our Country," Trump wrote.

A protester holds up a sign that reads "Hands off! Harvard"

The Trump administration announced it was freezing over $2 billion in grants and contracts after Harvard University said it would not comply with federal demands regarding antisemitism. (Reuters/Nicholas Pfosi)

FEDERAL JUDGE EXTENDS BAN ON TRUMP'S ORDER TARGETING HARVARD INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

The announcement came as Federal Judge Allison Burroughs on Friday issued a preliminary injunction, allowing Harvard University to continue hosting international students, despite a Trump executive order.

It is a major legal victory for the Ivy League school, which has been fighting a variety of restrictions imposed by the administration.

The temporary court order stays in effect until the case is fully decided on the merits.

Harvard students hold protest signs in support of international students

People hold up signs during the Harvard Students for Freedom rally in support of international students at the Harvard University campus in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 27, 2025. Harvard students protested Tuesday after the US government said it intends to cancel all remaining financial contracts with the university, President Donald Trump's latest attempt to force the prestigious institution to submit to unprecedented oversight. (RICK FRIEDMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

CONTINUED COURT FIGHTS COULD PUT HARVARD IN UNWINNABLE POSITION VS TRUMP

Harvard University sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), challenging the revocation of Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP). 

Without the program, current and future international students would be barred from attending the university.

Harvard alleged the revocation was the culmination of a retaliatory campaign by the Trump administration on academic freedom at Harvard. 

Anti-Israel protesters at Harvard gate

Harvard faculty and staff hold signs from inside Harvard Yard during a press conference by faculty supporters of the Harvard Out of Palestine coalition outside Harvard Yard.  (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

TRUMP IS DOWN BUT NOT OUT IN COURT BATTLE OVER HARVARD'S FOREIGN STUDENT VISAS

Attorneys argued the policy is an infringement of the university’s Due Process and First Amendment rights, in particular Harvard’s constitutional right to be free of retaliatory action for protected speech, as well as violating the Administrative Procedures Act (APA).

The order states the revocation cannot be used to negatively affect visa applications, deny entry to the U.S., or be used as a reason to claim a visa holder has lost their non-immigrant status.

Harvard University did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.