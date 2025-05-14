Trump resets Middle East strategy and lifts Syria sanctions in jab at Iran's grip and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump lands in Qatar for high-stakes mission

2. Trump's meeting with Syria's interim president

3. See the president's exclusive interview on ‘Hannity’

MAJOR HEADLINES

NO MORE ‘BLODDY’ CHAPTERS – Five things Trump says Syria must do to get back in America’s good graces. Continue reading …

‘LEGAL OBLIGATION’ – House Dem pushes reparations, demands trillions be sent to Black Americans. Continue reading …

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS – Did Karen Read’s lawyer just walk into a trap or did the prosecutor outplay him? Continue reading …

MENENDEZ MURDERERS – They killed their parents with a shotgun — and now freedom’s back on the table. Continue reading …

TELLING ALL – Diddy's ex-girlfriend delivers five most explosive claims against the rapper. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'NIGHTMARE' – New book places blame on one key person for Harris campaign's flop. Continue reading …

PLANE TRUTH – Trump responds to criticism of aircraft gifted to US by Qatari royal family. Continue reading …

POISON ENEMY – America lays down the law on cartel’s bloodline — how it could reshape the narco war. Continue reading …

LINE IN THE SAND – US cuts defense ties with island nation for lax counterterrorism efforts. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

ART OF THE REEL – WATCH: Americans react to Trump's proposed tariffs to rescue movie industry. Continue reading …

TAPPED OUT – Jake Tapper's Biden coverage under scrutiny ahead of new book. Continue reading …

NEXT QUESTION – Schumer dodges questions about role in Biden cover-up, insists on ‘looking forward.’ Continue reading …

LISTEN CLOSELY – 'Real Time' guest urges Democrats to pay attention to Bill Maher's words. Continue reading …

OPINION

DAN HUFF – Trump has a secret weapon to defeat activist judges on immigration. Continue reading …

REP JOHNNY OLSZEWSKI – I'm one Democrat who knows how to fix government. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

STAR-STRUCK – George Clooney's last meeting with Biden left him 'shaken to his core,' authors claim. Continue reading …

'MOBLAND' – Helen Mirren goes scorched earth against 'grumpy' old Hollywood stars. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on May marvels, hamburger history and lyrical legends. Take the quiz here …

DOCTOR'S ORDERS – America's priciest pills: Uncovering the top 10 most expensive prescription drugs. Continue reading …

MEAT & GREET – Lifelong vegetarian now "loves" red meat. See video …

WATCH

SEN TOM COTTON – Trump puts Iran on notice, wants to make a deal 'if it's possible.' See video …

DOUG COLLINS – VA secretary touts Trump's defense boost, bid to help homeless veterans. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













