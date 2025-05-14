Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

House of Representatives Democrats

House Democrat to introduce reparations push, declares 'moral obligation' to send trillions to Black Americans

House Democrat says Trump's administration is 'anti-Blackness on steroids'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Kristi Noem ‘can’t believe’ Democrats will ‘defend’ actions against ICE, law enforcement Video

Kristi Noem ‘can’t believe’ Democrats will ‘defend’ actions against ICE, law enforcement

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem criticizes attempts from Democrats to challenge immigration enforcement on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

A House Democrat plans to introduce a resolution calling for the U.S. to spend trillions of dollars on reparations for Black Americans this week.

Rep. Summer Lee, D-Penn., plans to introduce the Reparations Now Resolution on Thursday. Lee met with other lawmakers and activists on Capitol Hill on Tuesday at an event titled "Why We Can’t Wait: Advancing Reparative Justice in Our Lifetime." She argues that reparations are a "moral and legal obligation" for Americans.

"This is a moment in time where societies are shaped [and] new societies are built. We should be the ones who are shaping it," said Lee. 

"Their real intention is to build up whatever comes next in their image," she said, referring to the Trump administration, "and we better fight like hell to make sure that we’re building it in our image."

Lee added that "it took nothing but a stroke of a pen," for President Donald Trump to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs across the federal government.

'TIPPING THE SCALES': HOUSE GOP LEADERS RIP ACTBLUE AFTER DEM FUNDRAISING GIANT HIT WITH SUBPOENA

Rep. Summer Lee

Rep. Summer Lee, D-Penn., is calling for the transfer of trillions of dollars to Black Americans in reparations. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Court Accountability)

"That’s why we recognize that the fight to restore Black folks has to be so much more substantive," she added.

Lee's resolution cites U.S. slavery, Jim Crow laws, and other racially discriminatory laws and policies to justify spending trillions of dollars supporting the descendants of Black Americans in the U.S.

BLACK CAUCUS CHAIR ACCUSES TRUMP OF 'PURGE' OF 'MINORITY' FEDERAL WORKERS

Lee's push comes after Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., introduced her own legislation in February calling for a federal commission to study U.S. slavery and reparation proposals.

"We are in a moment of anti-Blackness on steroids and we refuse to be silent," Pressley said at the time. "We will not back down in our pursuit of racial justice."

Rep. Ayanna Pressley

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., introduced reparations legislation in February. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The bill aims to create a federal commission charged with investigating the enduring impacts of slavery and its aftermath, along with developing concrete proposals for reparations to African Americans who are descendants of slaves, Pressley said.

Democratic politicians in blue states, including California, in recent years have floated reparations as a way to atone for what proponents describe as a legacy of racist policies that created disparities for Black people in housing, education and health.

HOUSE DEMS ORGANIZE RAPID RESPONSE TASK FORCE AND LITIGATION GROUP TO COMBAT TRUMP AGENDA

Donald Trump speaks

President Donald Trump has ushered in a time of "anti-Blackness on steroids," a House Democrat claims. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats on the Hill and in California have pushed for passage of reparations legislation, with other cities and states proposing ideas for reparations.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.