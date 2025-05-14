Expand / Collapse search
Syria

Trump meets with Syria's interim president after pledging to lift sanctions on war-torn country

Wednesday was the first meeting between US and Syrian leadership in 25 years, marking major policy shift toward normalizing relations

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published | Updated
President Donald Trump announced he will lift "brutal and crippling" sanctions on Syria, implemented under ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

President Donald Trump met with Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Riyadh on Wednesday, a day after lifting all sanctions on Syria, marking a major shift in policy.

The last time a meeting between the two countries' leadership was with former President Bill Clinton in 2000. 

Trump met with al-Sharaa for an informal chat on the sidelines of the Gulf Cooperation Council, where he was set to address leaders as part of his four-day regional tour.

TRUMP SAYS HE'LL DROP SANCTIONS ON SYRIA IN MOVE TO NORMALIZE RELATIONS

US President Donald Trump (C) meets with Syrian President

US President Donald Trump (C) meets with Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara (L) along with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (R) during the first leg of his three-country Middle East tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 14, 2025.  (Bandar Al-Jaloud/Saudi Royal Court/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Trump stated at the summit this was a step toward peace and rebuilding relations with Syria’s government.

"We are currently exploring normalizing relations with Syria’s new government, as you know, beginning with my meeting with President Ahmed Al-Shara and Secretary Rubio's meeting with the Syrian Foreign Minister in Turkey after discussing the situation with Crown Prince Mohammed," Trump said at the broader summit.

trump-al-sharaa split image

This combination of photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump, left, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 13, 2025 and Syria's President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Ankara, Turkey, on Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

"I'm also ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria to give them a fresh start. It gives them a chance for greatness. The sanctions were really crippling, very powerful," he said.

Syrians were seen and heard celebrating the announcement by Trump that he would move to lift sanctions on the beleaguered Middle Eastern nation.

Syrian people celebrate

Syrian people flocked to the streets in the capital Damascus to celebrate US President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions. (Amadeusz Mikolaj Swierk/Anadolu via Getty Images)

TRUMP'S MIDDLE EAST TOUR BEGINS WITH SYRIA LOOMING AS STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY

A statement from Syria’s Foreign Ministry called the announcement "a pivotal turning point for the Syrian people as we seek to emerge from a long and painful chapter of war."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio at NATO headquarters

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also scheduled to meet with his Syrian counterpart later in the week. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool)

Trump says he feels strongly that this new endeavor will give Syria a great chance at a fresh start.

"I felt very strongly that this would give them a chance," said the president. "It's not going to be easy anyway, so it gives them a good, strong chance. And it was my honor to do so, so we will be dropping all of the sanctions on Syria, which I think really is going to be a good thing."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also scheduled to meet with his Syrian counterpart later in the week.

