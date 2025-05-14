Trump meets with Syria's interim president after pledging to lift sanctions on war-torn country

President Donald Trump met with Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Riyadh on Wednesday, a day after lifting all sanctions on Syria, marking a major shift in policy.

The last time a meeting between the two countries' leadership was with former President Bill Clinton in 2000.

Trump met with al-Sharaa for an informal chat on the sidelines of the Gulf Cooperation Council, where he was set to address leaders as part of his four-day regional tour.

Trump stated at the summit this was a step toward peace and rebuilding relations with Syria’s government.

"We are currently exploring normalizing relations with Syria’s new government, as you know, beginning with my meeting with President Ahmed Al-Shara and Secretary Rubio's meeting with the Syrian Foreign Minister in Turkey after discussing the situation with Crown Prince Mohammed," Trump said at the broader summit.

"I'm also ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria to give them a fresh start. It gives them a chance for greatness. The sanctions were really crippling, very powerful," he said.

Syrians were seen and heard celebrating the announcement by Trump that he would move to lift sanctions on the beleaguered Middle Eastern nation.

A statement from Syria’s Foreign Ministry called the announcement "a pivotal turning point for the Syrian people as we seek to emerge from a long and painful chapter of war."

Trump says he feels strongly that this new endeavor will give Syria a great chance at a fresh start.

"I felt very strongly that this would give them a chance," said the president. "It's not going to be easy anyway, so it gives them a good, strong chance. And it was my honor to do so, so we will be dropping all of the sanctions on Syria, which I think really is going to be a good thing."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also scheduled to meet with his Syrian counterpart later in the week.