Trump launches massive ‘Freedom 250’ for America’s 250th birthday celebration and more top headlines

TOP 3

1. Trump launches massive ‘Freedom 250’ push

2. Trump drops receipts on US savings since Biden's exit

3. Military troops to get special Christmas gift from Trump

MAJOR HEADLINES

TRAGIC LOSS – Rob and Michele Reiner’s official cause of death revealed by medical examiner. Continue reading …

SEARCH CONTINUES – Manhunt for Brown University shooter stretches to sixth day as police seek more home security video. Continue reading …

BRONZE BARBS – Trump mocks Biden, Obama with new plaques under 'Presidential Walk of Fame' portraits. Continue reading …

LAYING DOWN THE LAW – Border Patrol chief, Democrat mayor square off amid tense immigration operation. Continue reading …

POPE'S PICK – Vatican confirms resignation of Cardinal Timothy Dolan, announces new archbishop of New York. Continue reading …

POLITICS

'ECONOMIC BOOM' – Trump touts bringing country back from ‘brink of ruin.’ Continue reading …

CRUDE AWAKENING – World’s biggest oil reserve holder faces US chokehold as Trump targets Venezuela’s shadow tanker fleet. Continue reading …

POLITICAL CROSSROADS – Progressive surge in Senate primaries sparks concerns among moderate Dems. Continue reading …

‘TWISTED GAME’ – Federal employees in the hot seat as GOP senator pushes accountability for taxpayers. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘EPICENTER OF FRAUD’ – Minnesota's empty stomachs, fake autism therapy and a scandal that could top $2 billion. Continue reading …

'YOU KNOW I’M ARAB' – Jillian Michaels surprises far-left panelist after he brands her ‘White nationalist.’ Continue reading …

SOFT SCRUB – Federal agency quietly adjusts website after heated Senate hearing exchange. Continue reading …

HOLLYWOOD RAGE – Filmmaker slams Trump as 'narcissistic a-------,' warns of looming environmental threat. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: RIP Norman Podhoretz. Continue reading …

JASON CHAFFETZ – Republicans have a generational opportunity to fix what Barack Obama broke. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

HOT TAKE – Tea protects, coffee destroys? New study reveals stark bone-density divide. Continue reading …

CROWN IN CHAOS – Andrew dodges police probe but King Charles’ Epstein ‘nightmare’ isn’t over. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on winter wish lists and tasty trends. Take the quiz here …

RETURN TO REUNIONS – Airports are bringing back gate access for non-travelers to reunite with loved ones. Continue reading …

BAD DREAM – See the moment a wild animal breaks into a woman's hotel room in Costa Rica. See video ...

WATCH

LINDSEY GRAHAM – Trump's economy is trending in the right direction. See video …

JIM JORDAN – Nothing in Jack Smith's deposition made me change my belief this was political. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a breakdown of Trump’s primetime address, examining his economic claims, tariff messaging, inflation outlook, and renewed push for border security. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

