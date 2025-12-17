Tea protects, coffee destroys? New study reveals stark bone-density divide for older women

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Certain beverage habits may influence the bone health of older women, with effects varying depending on consumption levels and other lifestyle factors, new research suggests.

Very heavy coffee consumption — more than five cups a day — was associated with lower bone density, particularly among older women who also reported higher lifetime alcohol use, a known factor in fracture risk, according to a decade-long study from Flinders University in Australia.

Tea drinkers, meanwhile, showed a small but consistent difference in hip bone density, with modest support for bone health over time, the researchers said.

CAN COFFEE SLOW AGING? NEW RESEARCH SAYS YES, BUT ONLY IF YOU DRINK THE RIGHT AMOUNT

"Even small improvements in bone density can translate into fewer fractures across large groups," Enwu Liu, adjunct associate professor and one of the study's authors, said in the university's news release.

Researchers looked at the beverage-drinking habits of nearly 10,000 women aged 65 and older and also examined long-term changes in bone mineral density — a key measure in assessing osteoporosis risk.

The study findings were published in Nutrients.

Women who drank tea showed slightly higher hip bone density than those who skipped it, according to the news release.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Liu said the measured difference of about 0.003 g/cm² at the hip represents about a one-year slowing of age-related bone loss among tea drinkers, compared with non-drinkers.

YOUR FAVORITE WINTER DRINK MAY WEAKEN BONES AND PACK MORE SUGAR THAN A CANDY BAR

He noted that many common teas — including black, green, oolong and decaf — are rich in flavonoids and catechins, natural compounds also found in produce and dark chocolate that have been tied to bone-supporting benefits.

"Choose unsweetened varieties [of tea] without added sugar."

But the choice of tea and how it's prepared matters.

For tea consumption, "it is preferable to choose unsweetened varieties without added sugar," Liu said.

Moderate coffee consumption did not harm bone health, researchers found — but that changed dramatically at very high levels of drinking it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Women who reported drinking more than five cups of coffee a day showed significantly lower hip bone density, with the effect more pronounced among those who also consumed more alcohol over their lifetimes.

"When it comes to tea, drink it if you enjoy it — but if you prefer coffee, just keep it in moderation."

Researchers observed that women who consumed very high amounts of coffee and had greater lifetime alcohol use tended to have lower bone density, though the study did not establish whether the factors interacted or simply coexisted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Tea consumption may be a healthy beverage choice for older women" and could provide a small supportive benefit, Liu said — but that should be viewed as complementary, not a standalone strategy for preventing osteoporosis.

Fox News Digital reached out to the National Coffee Association for comment.

New Jersey–based dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade, author of the "2-Day Diabetes Diet," reviewed the findings of the study — she was not affiliated with it — and said the results highlighted how everyday beverage choices can play a meaningful role in bone health as women age.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"When it comes to tea, drink it if you enjoy it — but if you prefer coffee, just keep it in moderation," she said.

Palinski-Wade also emphasized pairing beverage habits with bone-building basics, including consuming adequate amounts of calcium and vitamin D, plus doing regular strength training.

She warned against factors that weaken bones, such as smoking and excessive alcohol use.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

While caffeine can have a minor impact on calcium absorption, she said this is usually not a concern for people who get enough calcium in their diets or add milk to their coffee.