James Cameron calls Trump ‘most narcissistic a------- in history’ as he worries about humanity's future

Filmmaker James Cameron blasted President Donald Trump as the "most narcissistic a------ in history since f------ Nero" in an interview discussing his latest film and the future of humanity.

Cameron, best known for directing "Titanic" and "Avatar," voiced frustration with the Trump administration’s decision to roll back environmental protections. He argued the White House is helping to send the human race "backwards."

"I’m not frustrated that ‘Avatar’ isn’t solving it," Cameron told The Hollywood Reporter while discussing his concerns about climate change.

"I’m frustrated because the human race seems to be delusional about what they think is going to happen next. We are going backwards," Cameron said.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Cameron described Trump as the "most narcissistic a------ in history since f------ Nero." He added, "Yeah, you can quote that."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Cameron warned that he sees environmental decline, artificial intelligence and shifting moviegoing habits as emerging threats to humanity and Hollywood.

"Who’s to say we wouldn’t be going backwards even faster if it wasn’t for these films? There isn’t an alternative Earth without ‘Avatar’ we can point to and say, ‘It made this measurable difference,’" Cameron said, adding that he believes his films are on the "right side of history."

Cameron has been a frequent critic of Trump, telling New Zealand outlet Stuff that he found the president’s re-election "horrifying" in January.

He also tied his environmental warnings to what he sees as the growing danger of artificial intelligence. Cameron has previously cautioned that AI could become a destructive force, both globally and within the film industry.

"I’m worried there’s going to be a generation that thinks they could make a movie without an actor," Cameron cautioned.

His latest film, "Avatar: Fire and Ash," is the third installment in the franchise and centers on humanity’s clash with the Na’vi, a species deeply interconnected with their environment.

Cameron suggested that if the film underperforms at the box office, he may step away from the franchise entirely, noting he’s at a "crossroads."

"Do I want it to be a wild success — which almost compels me to continue and make two more ‘Avatar’ movies? Or do I want it to fail just enough that I can justify doing something else?"

The original "Avatar" remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Cameron acknowledged that changing moviegoing habits could threaten the success of the latest installment.