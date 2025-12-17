Border Patrol chief, progressive mayor caught on camera in tense street showdown: ‘Excellent day in Evanston’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A heated confrontation unfolded Wednesday in Evanston, Illinois, where city Mayor Daniel Biss — a progressive Democrat and congressional candidate — confronted Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino during a street-level Title 8 immigration enforcement operation that drew "a couple dozen" protesters and quickly turned chaotic, according to video and accounts posted on X.

The standoff occurred around 11:30 a.m. near Green Bay Road and Dodge Avenue in the city outside Chicago, where an 11-vehicle Border Patrol convoy had arrived to detain multiple individuals. Eyewitness Mark Weyermuller wrote that agents "appeared to detain at least two" people as the crowd formed.

Video shared by FOX 32 Chicago reporter Paris Schutz shows Biss, dressed in a dark tailored coat and dress shoes, visibly standing out from the bundled-up crowd, stepping directly toward Bovino as protesters yell and blow whistles around them.

Biss confronted him immediately, declaring, "The abuse has not been acceptable. The racism has not been acceptable. The violence has not been acceptable."

DHS: CHICAGO CRIME DROPS SHARPLY AFTER FEDERAL OPERATION TARGETING CRIMINAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Bovino, surrounded by agents wearing protective masks and tactical gear, fired back, "Yeah, that’s why we’re here in your community."

A nearby protester then shouted repeatedly at the commander, "Hey Bovino, we don’t want you here, bro! We don’t want you!"

As the shouting intensified, multiple protesters tried to block the roadway while police from Evanston and Chicago worked to keep a corridor open for vehicles to leave the area.

DHS TORCHES 'BAMBOOZLED' DEMS FOR CALLING ICE CRACKDOWN ‘VICIOUS LIES’

Biss, who is running for Congress as a "pragmatic progressive," later amplified his criticism in a post on X, writing, "The only ‘violent mob’ in Evanston today was Greg Bovino and his masked thugs, terrorizing innocent people and then lying about our city to try and sow chaos."

He added that Evanston is "safe in spite of ICE/CBP, not because of it," praised residents who "chased you out of town" and concluded with, "Don’t come back."

Bovino disputed Biss’ claims and described the encounter as productive.

ICE ACCUSES DEM LAWMAKER OF JOINING 'RIOTING CROWD' IN ARIZONA, INTERFERING IN MASS ARREST

He wrote that agents were in Evanston "to make his city a safer place through Title 8 immigration enforcement" and said the mayor "fell back into the divisive talking points that we’ve heard ad nauseam." Bovino called it an "excellent day in Evanston."

The Evanston Police Department and Chicago Police Department assisted with crowd control and ensuring federal vehicles could exit safely, according to Bovino’s account. In the video, officers directed traffic and created space as protesters attempted to approach the convoy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Title 8 is the federal legal framework for immigration enforcement and can involve operations far from the border when agents are conducting investigations or targeting specific individuals.

Wednesday’s confrontation reflects growing tensions between federal immigration enforcement and leadership in Democrat-run communities.

Fox News Digital reached out to Biss' office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection for comment.