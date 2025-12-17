Trump gives service members special Christmas gift: 'Warrior dividend'

Expand / Collapse search
By Alec Schemmel Fox News
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday night during an address to the nation that military troops will receive a cash bonus this year for Christmas.

President Donald Trump said during his address to the nation Wednesday night before Christmas that nearly 1.5 million military service members will be receiving a Christmas bonus. 

While touting his administration's agenda from the White House, Trump said the nation's more than 1,450,000 military service members will receive a "warrior dividend" in honor of our nation's founding roughly 250 years ago. 

"And the checks are already on the way," Trump said. "Nobody deserves it more than our military. And I say congratulations to everybody."

TRUMP GETS FRESH DIGS IN AT BIDEN, OBAMA WITH NEW PLAQUES ADDED TO WHITE HOUSE PRESIDENTIAL WALK OF FAME

Split image of a tank and Donald Trump

President Trump said military troops would be getting a "warrior dividend" for Christmas.  (Getty Images)

Trump also touted "record enlistment" in the military under his leadership, adding that last year, under Joe Biden, the military saw some of "the worst" annual recruitment numbers "in our military's history."

"What a difference a year makes," Trump quipped.

Trump's address from the White House Wednesday night was a tour de force of the president's accomplishments since retaking the White House.

DEFENSE BILL BANS MALES FROM WOMEN'S SPORTS AT MILITARY ACADEMIES

Trump speaking during prime time address

President Donald Trump during a primetime address to the nation in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House Dec. 17, 2025.  (Doug Mills/Getty Images)

In addition to economic achievements, Trump also zeroed in on victories with immigration, crime, women's rights, healthcare costs, slimming down the federal bureaucracy and more. 

"After just one year, we have achieved more than anyone could have imagined," Trump said during his address. "We just needed a new president."

