Trump gives service members special Christmas gift: 'Warrior dividend'

President Donald Trump said during his address to the nation Wednesday night before Christmas that nearly 1.5 million military service members will be receiving a Christmas bonus.

While touting his administration's agenda from the White House, Trump said the nation's more than 1,450,000 military service members will receive a "warrior dividend" in honor of our nation's founding roughly 250 years ago.

"And the checks are already on the way," Trump said. "Nobody deserves it more than our military. And I say congratulations to everybody."

Trump also touted "record enlistment" in the military under his leadership, adding that last year, under Joe Biden, the military saw some of "the worst" annual recruitment numbers "in our military's history."

"What a difference a year makes," Trump quipped.

Trump's address from the White House Wednesday night was a tour de force of the president's accomplishments since retaking the White House.

In addition to economic achievements, Trump also zeroed in on victories with immigration, crime, women's rights, healthcare costs, slimming down the federal bureaucracy and more.

"After just one year, we have achieved more than anyone could have imagined," Trump said during his address. "We just needed a new president."

