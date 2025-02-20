Trump ends use of taxpayer money to encourage illegal immigration and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump slashes more waste overnight

2. Bodies of slain Israeli hostages released

3. Trump, Musk's stark warning to America

MAJOR HEADLINES

DOGE DIVIDENDS – Elon Musk weighs giving $5,000 to all Americans from saved funds. Continue reading …

LOOMING THREAT – NASA looking for ways to destroy killer asteroid headed for Earth. Continue reading …

TROUBLED WATERS – Coast Guard busts boat filled with 20 illegal immigrants off coast of blue state. Continue reading …

MAKING A SCENE – Former NFL punter tackled after rushing council over MAGA plaque. Continue reading …

COPY-PASTE? – Meghan Markle accused of stealing town's logo in 'comedy of errors' rebrand. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'I DIDN'T PLAN THIS' – Ex-Dem fundraiser says she had ‘no choice’ but to leave DNC as skepticism swirls. Continue reading …

HIGHLY ANTICIPATED – VP Vance kicks off the country's biggest conservative conference. Continue reading …

AMERICANS 'WANT ANSWERS' – Make America Healthy Again issues vow to Democrats about science they sold to Americans. Continue reading …

CUTTING COSTS – Trump signs late-night executive order abolishing handful of federal advisory boards. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

ON THE 'DECLINE' – British baroness agrees with Vance, warns Europe could become 'ruins' if its loses freedom. Continue reading …

DEATH OF DEI – Business guru predicts Trump's DEI cuts could bring key changes to the private sector. Continue reading …

MIC CHECK – Comedian dishes on why people are flocking to podcasts for their information. Continue reading …

'BORN AGAIN' – Father describes heartwarming reunion with son after 500 days in Hamas captivity. Continue reading …

OPINION

KAROL MARKOWICZ – One month of Trump reminds Americans what we’ve been missing. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: The last temptation of a grant maker. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

FIRE ON THE ICE – USA, Canada rivalry takes center stage in 4 Nations Face-Off final. Continue reading …

DELI DELIGHT – Food sold at gas station explodes into health-focused restaurant chain. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on White House wonders, pie preferences and space-age successes. Take the quiz here …

'EXTREME ANXIETY' – Blake Lively claims legal battle with Justin Baldoni has 'traumatized' her family. Continue reading …

'HUGE NEED' – Doctor says these 4 health issues must be addressed in America. See video …

WATCH

EVAN BARKER – Democratic lawmaker slammed for implying Trump voters are uneducated. See video …

BRETT VELICOVICH – US, Mexico agree to coordinated border patrols. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.