Comedian dishes on why people are flocking to podcasts for their information

Comedian Kelsey Cook offered her thoughts on why more and more people are flocking to podcasts for their information, as well as what has contributed to the meteoric rise of stand-up comedy in recent years.

Cook has been a stand-up comedian for over 15 years, and her most recent special, "Mark Your Territory," premiered on Hulu and YouTube on Feb. 11.

The main reason she believes people are turning to podcasts over mainstream media boils down to a lack of trust and relatability between the mainstream media and the public.

"I think people are starting to get more of their political information from podcasts because I think people want to feel like they can trust the interviewer more. And oftentimes, podcasters are people who present as just like, ‘I am one of you,’" said Cook. "Especially if it's a comedian, it feels very like, this is a person who's just like us."

She also noted that people have a much easier time relating to comedians and podcasters, who typically present themselves as everyday people, than they would a politician or news anchor.

"This [podcaster] isn't another politician or maybe a news anchor that we don't necessarily relate to as much. And so I think that's kind of why people have turned more to podcasts for not just feeling like they trust the host more, but also, it's like a very different interview environment," said the comedian. "I think the things that are being talked about are a little more laid back. Feels like potentially a more authentic interview than on a major news source."

The 2024 election cycle put this idea of the public trusting podcasters over legacy media into the spotlight, with President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance allocating large portions of their time on the campaign trail to appearing on popular podcasts such as the Joe Rogan Experience and the Tim Dillon Show.

This strategy paid off, with Trump winning the popular vote in 2024 and continuing to see his approval ratings at personal all-time highs after the election.

Cook also touched on comedy becoming a freer medium than it ever has been, with comics having the ability to say whatever they want — whether they're on-stage or in the podcast studio — and find an audience who's interested in what they say. As Cook explained, there are no longer gatekeepers who are able to mediate what comics are able to convey to their audiences.

"I do think that comedy's become a more free medium. I think more than ever, people have been able to find their own fan base, and it doesn't necessarily have to be like, you don't have to be everybody's cup of tea," Cook claimed. "I think it is becoming very free where people can kind of do what they want, say what they want, and their fans will find them."

As far as stand-up comedy, Cook feels that the biggest reason for its recent surge in popularity was the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in people paying more attention to social media and streaming services than ever before.

"I think the thing that's probably helped comedy explode the most was probably the pandemic. You know, everybody was inside on their phones watching TV, watching their phone, and that became a time for comics to make as much content as you could because there was such a demand for it," said Cook.

The end of the pandemic was the beginning of the touring boom for stand-ups, according to Cook. Many people who found their favorite comedians via social media and streaming services during the lockdowns were finally able to see their favorite acts in person.

"I think you saw people finding their new favorite comics over the pandemic, and then once things opened back up and people could start touring again, people were like, 'great, this person's coming to my city, I've been cooped up inside for however long now, I want to go out and do stuff.' And so I think a lot of us saw a big touring boom, especially once people could go out and kind of resume normal life again."

According to Pollstar, revenue from stand-up shows had doubled from 2022 to 2024, with the combined gross revenue among the top 25 comedians during the past year being $582.7 million.