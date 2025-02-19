One month of Trump reminds Americans what we’ve been missing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A month into President Donald Trump’s administration, the most obvious change from the Joe Biden years is that we actually have a president again. The last four years have largely been a mystery to the American people. Who was in charge? Who was making the policies? The clarity and transparency of the Trump administration leaves no room for that kind of doubt. The president is doing what he said he would during the campaign. He is leading and he is governing.

The breakneck pace of activity of this White House has been exciting to watch but some seem to long for the days when the president didn’t attend events or talk to the media. There’s a line of thinking that people "have to" focus on Trump. On Super Bowl Sunday, CNN host Brian Stelter posted on X: "Think about it: A year ago you could go days without seeing or thinking about Biden. Now you’re lucky if you can go hours without thinking about President Trump. He’s inescapable. And that’s just how he likes it. Today: The Super Bowl is also the Trump Bowl."

Well, yes, in February of last year, the president was largely in hiding because his mental decline had yet to be exposed. It wouldn’t be until June that America would get to see what the White House, with the help of their media friends, had been covering up. The pretense that the Biden administration had been standard or normal is just that. There was nothing normal about hiding the president away and attacking anyone who asked questions about it.

Before the Biden years, seeing the president on Super Bowl Sunday was a normal occurrence. President Barack Obama enjoyed many pre-Super Bowl interviews. He knew that the country would be watching, and he wanted to make sure that they heard from him directly. The Brian Stelters of the world seem to have forgotten what having a president is actually like. It wasn’t "the Obama Bowl" then.

There’s also the canard that people got to take the last four years off from paying attention to politics. As prices skyrocketed, illegal immigrants streamed into the country and the Biden administration caused fiascos like our withdrawal from Afghanistan, people could not just sit back and ignore politics.

Parents certainly could not. Before Trump, we had to be on high alert for attacks on our children coming from all sides. Kids were targeted for indoctrination at schools but also at the library, the pediatrician’s office, via the media they watched and elsewhere. A storied American company, Disney, was found to be sneaking in woke content into their programming and bragging about it on internal calls.

Schools would transition kids, giving them a new name and providing them with clothing to appear as the opposite gender, behind the backs of parents. When parents rightfully complained, the Biden administration sicced the Justice Department on them and considered investigating the parents under "domestic terrorism" laws.

And even before that, the Biden administration took office promising to reopen closed schools and then let Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, rewrite CDC policies to keep schools closed. We didn’t get that break from focusing on politics that Stelter so longs for.

We don’t get breaks from history and there isn’t a time when we can sit back and not think about politics at all. Having a leader is important, and the last month has shown Americans what they’ve been missing.